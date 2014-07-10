World's youngest countries

Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine...more

Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close