World's youngest countries
Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine...more
Angola - 48%. An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Uganda - 48%. A young girl stands in a doorway at the Kobulin Transit Centre in eastern Uganda, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Chad - 48%. A boy carries bricks on his head at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce building materials on the outskirts of Chad's capital N'Djamena, May 31 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mali - 47%. Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands in Gao February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Afghanistan - 47%. Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Zambia - 47%. Children swim in a river close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somalia - 47%. Somali student walk to attend classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Gambia - 46%. Children pass a building in Brikama, Gambia September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outskirt of Dili April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
Next Slideshows
Migrant arrival sparks protest
Protesters on both sides of the immigration issue flock to the southern California town where authorities sent undocumented migrants for processing.
Sirens in Israel
Air raid sirens sound as Gaza rockets land deep inside Israel.
Ukraine village in ruins
Recent shelling has turned the village of Semenovka to rubble.
Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian forces prepares for a push against rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.