Pictures | Fri May 11, 2012 | 1:40pm EDT

Worst places to be a mom

<p>1: The Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst place in the world to be a mother, according to a new ranking from Save the Children. The ranking uses factors such as a mother's health, education and economic status, and child indicators such as health and nutrition. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Friday, May 11, 2012

<p>2: South Sudan is the second worst. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

<p>3: Sudan is third worst. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>4: Chad is fourth. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>5: Eritrea. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>6: Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

<p>7. Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Pascal Fletcher </p>

<p>8: Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

<p>9: Afghanistan. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

<p>10: Niger. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

