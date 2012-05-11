Worst places to be a mom
1: The Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst place in the world to be a mother, according to a new ranking from Save the Children. The ranking uses factors such as a mother's health, education and economic status, and child indicators such as...more
1: The Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst place in the world to be a mother, according to a new ranking from Save the Children. The ranking uses factors such as a mother's health, education and economic status, and child indicators such as health and nutrition. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2: South Sudan is the second worst. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
2: South Sudan is the second worst. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
3: Sudan is third worst. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
3: Sudan is third worst. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
4: Chad is fourth. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
4: Chad is fourth. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
5: Eritrea. REUTERS/File
5: Eritrea. REUTERS/File
6: Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
6: Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
7. Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Pascal Fletcher
7. Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Pascal Fletcher
8: Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
8: Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
9: Afghanistan. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
9: Afghanistan. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
10: Niger. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
10: Niger. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
