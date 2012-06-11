Would-be suicide bombers rehab
Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the...more
Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Myanmar mob violence
Plumes of black smoke rose over parts of Sittwe, Myanmar, as rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torched homes.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Egypt protests ahead of vote
Activists gather in Tahrir Square to demonstrate against the verdict of Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote.
Mauritania waits for rain
According to NGOs, a full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of suffering from malnutrition if rain doesn't...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.