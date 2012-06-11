Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 11, 2012 | 10:50am EDT

Would-be suicide bombers rehab

<p>Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the...more

Monday, June 11, 2012

Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 10
<p>Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 10
<p>A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 10
<p>Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 10
<p>A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 10
<p>A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 10
<p>Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 10
<p>A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 10
<p>Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 10
<p>A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Myanmar mob violence

Myanmar mob violence

Next Slideshows

Myanmar mob violence

Myanmar mob violence

Plumes of black smoke rose over parts of Sittwe, Myanmar, as rival mobs of Muslims and Buddhists torched homes.

Jun 11 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 11 2012
Egypt protests ahead of vote

Egypt protests ahead of vote

Activists gather in Tahrir Square to demonstrate against the verdict of Hosni Mubarak and against presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik ahead of a run-off vote.

Jun 08 2012
Mauritania waits for rain

Mauritania waits for rain

According to NGOs, a full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of suffering from malnutrition if rain doesn't...

Jun 08 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast