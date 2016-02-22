Wounded Damascus
A wounded man receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A woman carries an injured boy inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more
A wounded girl receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
A man gives medical assistance to an injured man as two wounded children wait nearby at a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, February 2,...more
An injured student rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Blood covers the hands of an injured boy lying in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus February 6, 2015. REUTERS/ Mohammed Badra
A woman carries an injured baby born inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man waits for treatment in a field hospital after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Mohmad Badra
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more
An injured man carries a serum bag for another injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed...more
A man, injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured man waits in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
The body of a dead man is seen lying on the floor as medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta,...more
An injured child sits inside a field hospital, after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An injured boy receives treatment inside a field hospital, after what activists said was shelling by forces by Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Injured residents rest in a field hospital after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A wounded woman receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
