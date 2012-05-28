Wounded Warriors play ball
Greg Reynolds of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team takes batting practice before their evening game against the Broome County New York law enforcement team in Binghamton, New York May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
(L-R) Brain Urruela, Josh Wege, and Matt Kinsey of the Wounded Warriors Softball Team prepare on their bench before the start of their practice in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The legs and foot prostheses of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team are seen on the bench before their practice in Binghamton, New York May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team catcher Matias Ferreira, a double leg amputee, leaps for a foul ball during their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team second base man Bobby McCardle makes an adjustment on his prosthesis after their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team, in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
The prosthetic leg of a Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner is seen waiting to tag up at third base during their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team outfielder Greg Reynolds (R) autographs a shirt for a young fan after their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team outfielder Nick Clark (R) autographs a shirt for a fan after their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team outfielder Greg Reynolds dives, and loses, a fly ball during their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third base man Saul Bosquez (L) applies a tag during their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team first baseman Josh Wege smiles in the dugout before their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Matt Kinsey is safe at home plate in a cloud of dust during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team catcher Matias Ferreira (L) awaits a pitch during their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Saul Bosquez (R) of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team returns to his hotel after practice with his wife Casey and son Branden, who is asleep, in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Todd Reed rounds second during their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team catcher Matias Ferreira (L) is helped up by teammate Todd Reed (R) before their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron...more
Bobby McCardle of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team loads his bag on the team bus in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team batter Todd Reed hits a triple during their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team greet their manager David Van Sleet (1) prior to their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team player Josh Wege signs an autograph for a girl after their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Nick Clark sprints to second during their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team members sign autographs after their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Bobby McCardle (L) of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team adjust his foot prosthesis before practice in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team player Todd Reed (C) tips his hat to the crowd during their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (L) are congratulated after their game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team (R) in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team outfielder Greg Reynolds (R) shakes the hand of an elderly military veteran after their softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
Members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (red caps) are congratulated by members of the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team after their softball game in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Greg Reynolds (L) and Saul Bosquez (C) of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team are served lunch in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Catcher Matias Ferreira's shadow is seen during the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team practice in Binghamton, New York May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of the Wounded Warriors Softball Team gather during practice in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team outfielder Brian Urruela (L) is greeted by teammates during player introductions before their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team at Abner Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New...more
Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief Jim Tallman (on cart) is taken off the field with an severe ankle injury after a collision with Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team's base runner Greg Reynolds (not pictured) during their game in...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team's honorary batboy Scott Fura brings a bat back to the dugout during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. Fura lost his arm in a...more
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team left fielder Nick Clark (R) high-fives a young fan during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team batter Greg Reynolds (L) hits a single during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team, in Cooperstown, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third baseman Saul Bosquez (top) leaps out of the way of an unidentified base runner during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire & Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May May 27,...more
Bobby McCardle of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team applies duct tape to his foot prosthesis before practice in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team left fielder Nick Clark (L) dries his leg before putting on his leg prosthesis prior to a softball game against the Broome County, New York Law Enforcement team in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary...more
Members of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team walk to practice in Binghamton, New York, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
