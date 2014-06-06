Wowing Walmart
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke perform together at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Harry Connick Jr. takes a selfie with Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah McLachlan performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robin Thicke performs amongst employees at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Hugh Jackman welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lionel Richie performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Justin Timberlake shakes hands with Chairman Rob Walton during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Alicia Keys performs during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011.REUTERS/Sarah Conard
The Black Eyed Peas perform during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Will Smith hosts the Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Jamie Foxx entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Enrique Iglesias performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mary J. Blige performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Miley Cyrus performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actor Ben Stiller, American Idol winner Kris Allen, and Wal-Mart CFO Tom Schoewe pose for cameras at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joss Stone performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart Shareholders watch as singer Tim McGraw performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart shareholders cheer before the start of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Shareholders applaud at the conclusion of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Next Slideshows
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.
22 Jump Street premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York.
CMT Music Awards red carpet
Style from the CMT Music Awards red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.