Wrecked in Detroit
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Detroit, also known as the Motor City, is the historic hub of automobile manufacturing in the United...more
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. Once the proud symbol of U.S. industrial strength, Detroit fell on hard times after decades of population loss, rampant debt and financial...more
A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. The Detroit car show, formally the North American International Auto Show, is being held for the 26th year and...more
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. Reuters photographer Joshua Lott documented old or damaged cars, a common element in a series of cityscapes in the former automobile industry giant....more
An older model of a Cadillac Eldorado vehicle sits in a parking lot in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Lincoln Town Car with body damaged sits in a backyard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Plymouth Breeze with rust spots sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Chevrolet SS Impala sits on a cinder block with a missing wheel in the backyard of an apartment building in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A late model unidentified vehicle with rear number and tire damage sits parked in the snow in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older Ford F-250 pick-up truck with rust spots sits in the yard of a home in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chevrolet Astro Van with graffiti displayed on the side sits parked outside Kings Auto Parts in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older Ford van with holes and rust spots sits in the yard next to a tractor in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An Oldsmobile Delta 88 sits in the snow behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Mazda 626 with a missing wheel sits next to wood pallets in Detroit, Michigan January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An older model Lincoln Town Car with a damaged wheel sits in a parking lot of a business in Detroit, Michigan January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A Chevrolet Suburban 1500 that was stripped of its parts sits in a vacant lot behind a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
On the edge in Lahore
Daily life in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan.
Recovering AirAsia
The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.
John Kerry's fender bender
John Kerry's vehicle is hit from behind in a traffic accident in India.
Golden Globes red carpet
Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.