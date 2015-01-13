Wrecked in Detroit

A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. The Detroit car show, formally the North American International Auto Show, is being held for the 26th year and...more

A Chevrolet El Camino with rust spots and a missing window sits parked outside of a building in Detroit, Michigan January 10, 2015. The Detroit car show, formally the North American International Auto Show, is being held for the 26th year and represents the turn in the city's fortune with 2014 being the best year for U.S. car sales since 2006. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close