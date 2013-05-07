Edition:
Wrestling for Cinco de Mayo

<p>A Lucha libre wrestler leaps into the audience during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Dr Maldad waits backstage before the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestlers Dr. Maldad (L) and a member of The Crazy Chickens fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Cholitito leaps onto Mini Matt Classic during their fight at the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Dr Maldad warms up backstage before the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>The boots of lucha libre wrestler Cassandro are pictured as he waits ringside during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Matt Classic arrives for his fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestlers Matt Classic (bottom R) and teammate Mini Matt Classic taunt Cholitito during their fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestlers The Crazy Chickens prepare backstage before the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad (L) leaps in midair while fighting against a member of The Crazy Chickens during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Cassandro waves at the audience during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad leaps in midair during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestlers Matt Classic (L) and Cholitito fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestlers Dr. Maldad (bottom R) and a member of The Crazy Chickens fight during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Lil Cholo leaps off the ring during his fight with Matt Classic (bottom 3rd L) during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Dr. Maldad (L) leaps in midair while fighting against a member of The Crazy Chickens during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Cassandro leaps into the audience during the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Lucha libre wrestler Cassandro (R) leaps in midair during his fight at the Lucha VaVOOM show as part of a Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

