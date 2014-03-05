Wrestling with tradition
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats to gain...more
Wrestlers practise as others rest in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. Kushti (mud wrestling) is a traditional sport in India but more young athletes are now training to wrestle on mats to gain access to top international competitions like the Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A wrestler climbs a rope as he exercises at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers applies mud before practicing in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers exercise before practicing in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers exercise before practicing in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wrestlers practice in the mud at a traditional Indian wrestling center called Akhaara in Mumbai March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
