WWI - Reliving the past
Custom silicone technician Corin Watts, portraying a Lance Corporal in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps, part of the Rifles Living History Society, participates in a rifle drill whilst recreating life as a First World War soldier at the Colchester...more
Factory landlord Lawrence Taylor (L), portraying a Colour Sergeant from the King's Royal Rifle Corps, part of the Rifles Living History Society, performs a drill with Connor Young (R) of the Queen's Own Royal West Kent Regiment Living History Group...more
Factory landlord Lawrence Taylor poses in the factory he rents to Enfield Speciality Doors in Enfield, north London, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Custom silicone technician Corin Watts works on a prosthetic partial hand at the London Prosthetic Centre in Kingston-Upon-Thames, southwest London, August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Theatre nurse Ciaran Dukes (C) portraying a Captain in the Royal Army Medical Corps marches with other re-enactors depicting World War One drills at the Eden Valley Museum at Edenbridge in south east England May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Theatre nurse Ciaran Dukes poses for a photograph in his scrubs in Bromley, southeast London, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Carpenter Richard Helad, portraying a Lance Corporal of the Queen's Own Royal West Kent Living History Group, participates in a mock WWI battle at the Colchester Military Tournament in Colchester, eastern England July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Carpenter Richard Helad adjusts a door in a new apartment constructed by Berkeley Homes in Hackney, northeast London July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Freight train driver Chris Bingham (R), portraying a private, from the Queen's Own Royal West Kent Living History Group, and carpenter Richard Helad (L), portraying a Lance Corporal, participate in a mock battle illustrating the First World War at...more
Freight train driver Chris Bingham poses for a photograph at the Hoo Junction Marshalling Yard near Gravesend in southern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Heavy goods vehicle driver Philip Francis (3rd L), portraying a private from the 16th Lancers, rides his horse Cassius as he participates in a mock battle illustrating the First World War at the Colchester Military Tournament in Colchester, eastern...more
Heavy goods vehicle driver Philip Francis poses for a photograph at the Geoff Greenfield yard in Upper Beeding, near Steyning in southern England July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Peter Austridge (L), portraying a Corporal in the 4th Battalion Royal Fusilier Territorial Army, recreates the camp life of a First World War soldier with other re-enactors Steve Neville (2nd L) Andrew Morgan...more
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Peter Austridge of the Enfield Borough Police poses whilst on patrol on the Shires Estate in Edmonton, north London, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Senior construction manager Paul Barker (3rd R) portrays a Corporal in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps with the Rifles Living History Society as he participates in a gas mask check with Ciaran Watts (L), portraying a Lance Corporal, and Pat Taylor (2L)...more
Senior construction manager Paul Barker poses on site during an office renovation project in the Canary Wharf business district in London July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
City of Westminster Environmental Health officer Steve Neville (R) portrays a rifleman in the Kings Royal Rifle Corps with the Rifles Living History Society as he recreates the life of a First World War soldier at the Colchester Military Tournament...more
City of Westminster Environmental Health officer Steve Neville poses at a London Westminster air quality monitoring site in central London August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
