Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 20, 2014 | 6:45pm EDT

WWI - Verdun's missing villages

<p>The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. The sentence reads 'This tower was given to the great deeds of Verdun by their friends from the U.S'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. The sentence reads 'This tower was given to the great deeds of Verdun by their friends from the U.S'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France, March 4, 2014. The sentence reads 'This tower was given to the great deeds of Verdun by their friends from the U.S'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
1 / 18
<p>The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France March 4, 2014. A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France March 4, 2014. A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence....more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

The WWI Douaumont ossuary is seen near Verdun, eastern France March 4, 2014. A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
2 / 18
<p>Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Crosses are seen at the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun, eastern France March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
3 / 18
<p>A combination picture shows views of the village of Fleury near Verdun, before 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. The villages' names still appear on maps and in government records. REUTERS/Collection Fleury/Vincent Kessler</p>

A combination picture shows views of the village of Fleury near Verdun, before 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. The villages' names still appear on maps and in government records. REUTERS/Collection Fleury/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A combination picture shows views of the village of Fleury near Verdun, before 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. The villages' names still appear on maps and in government records. REUTERS/Collection Fleury/Vincent Kessler

Close
4 / 18
<p>A plaque marks the place where a cafe used to stand in the village of Fleury near Verdun March 5, 2014. But most of the streets, shops, houses and people who once lived around the French army stronghold of Verdun are gone. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A plaque marks the place where a cafe used to stand in the village of Fleury near Verdun March 5, 2014. But most of the streets, shops, houses and people who once lived around the French army stronghold of Verdun are gone. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A plaque marks the place where a cafe used to stand in the village of Fleury near Verdun March 5, 2014. But most of the streets, shops, houses and people who once lived around the French army stronghold of Verdun are gone. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
5 / 18
<p>Jean-Pierre Laparra, 62, the mayor of Fleury, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. Mayors representing the villages are designated by local authorities. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Jean-Pierre Laparra, 62, the mayor of Fleury, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. Mayors representing the villages are designated by local authorities. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Jean-Pierre Laparra, 62, the mayor of Fleury, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. Mayors representing the villages are designated by local authorities. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
6 / 18
<p>Trees stand in the village of Fleury, near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Trees stand in the village of Fleury, near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Trees stand in the village of Fleury, near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
7 / 18
<p>A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) after a German offensive, and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler</p>

A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) after a German offensive, and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) after a German offensive, and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler

Close
8 / 18
<p>A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler</p>

A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A combination picture shows views of the village of Ornes near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Ornes/Vincent Kessler

Close
9 / 18
<p>Charles Saint-Vannes, 77, the mayor of Ornes, poses for a photograph in the remains of the village's church near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Charles Saint-Vannes, 77, the mayor of Ornes, poses for a photograph in the remains of the village's church near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Charles Saint-Vannes, 77, the mayor of Ornes, poses for a photograph in the remains of the village's church near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
10 / 18
<p>A monument stands in Vaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. The quote from former French president and later prime minister Raymond Poincare reads 'Passers-by tell other people that this village died to save Verdun so that Verdun could save the world'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A monument stands in Vaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. The quote from former French president and later prime minister Raymond Poincare reads 'Passers-by tell other people that this village died to save Verdun so that Verdun could save the world'....more

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A monument stands in Vaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. The quote from former French president and later prime minister Raymond Poincare reads 'Passers-by tell other people that this village died to save Verdun so that Verdun could save the world'. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
11 / 18
<p>A combination picture shows views of the village of Louvemont near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Louvemont/Vincent Kessler</p>

A combination picture shows views of the village of Louvemont near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Louvemont/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A combination picture shows views of the village of Louvemont near Verdun, in 1916 (top) and March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Collection Louvemont/Vincent Kessler

Close
12 / 18
<p>Francois-Xavier Long, 69, the mayor of Louvemont, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Francois-Xavier Long, 69, the mayor of Louvemont, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Francois-Xavier Long, 69, the mayor of Louvemont, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
13 / 18
<p>A road sign that reads "main street" stands in the village of Bezonvaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A road sign that reads "main street" stands in the village of Bezonvaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A road sign that reads "main street" stands in the village of Bezonvaux near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
14 / 18
<p>A cross is seen at the "Tranchee des Baillonettes" (Trench of the Bayonets) monument near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A cross is seen at the "Tranchee des Baillonettes" (Trench of the Bayonets) monument near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A cross is seen at the "Tranchee des Baillonettes" (Trench of the Bayonets) monument near Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
15 / 18
<p>Jean Lavigne, 72, the mayor of Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

Jean Lavigne, 72, the mayor of Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

Jean Lavigne, 72, the mayor of Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme, poses for a photograph in his village near Verdun, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
16 / 18
<p>A monument stands in Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A monument stands in Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A monument stands in Cumieres-le-Mort-Homme near Verdun March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
17 / 18
<p>A WWI monument stands in Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

A WWI monument stands in Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Thursday, March 20, 2014

A WWI monument stands in Verdun March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Next Slideshows

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Superheroes, they're everywhere

Walking among us are superheroes, ready to appear anywhere they're needed, whether it's for voting, promoting or protesting.

Mar 20 2014
Migrant crossing

Migrant crossing

Would-be immigrants try to make it across the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclaves in their bid for asylum.

Mar 20 2014
Easter egg fanatics

Easter egg fanatics

These German pensioners spend two weeks decorating their apple tree with 10,000 hand-painted Easter eggs.

Mar 20 2014
Kids with guns

Kids with guns

Real or not, children around the world with guns.

Mar 19 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast