Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 12, 2014 | 4:10pm EDT

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

<p>Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 21
<p>Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 21
<p>Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 21
<p>Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 21
<p>Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 21
<p>James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 21
<p>Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 21
<p>Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 21
<p>Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 21
<p>Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 21
<p>Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 21
<p>James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 21
<p>Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 21
<p>Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 21
<p>Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 21
<p>Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 21
<p>Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 21
<p>Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 21
<p>James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Monday, May 12, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 21
<p>Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 21
<p>Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, May 12, 2014

Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Next Slideshows

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Highlights from the annual KIIS FM bash.

May 12 2014
'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

'Bearded lady' wins Eurovision

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst wins the Eurovision Song Contest.

May 10 2014
Celebrity moms

Celebrity moms

A Mother's Day look at famous moms.

May 09 2014
Dior cruise collection

Dior cruise collection

Christian Dior presents its Cruise 2015 collection.

May 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast