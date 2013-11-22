Xbox One launch
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Buy employees work to unload an armored vehicle filled with Day One edition Xbox One consoles for a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer holds up his Xbox One console purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" performs at the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Torre La Mar (L) from Best Buy and Phil Spencer (R), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios present Carlos Anthony with the first Xbox One console at a minute past midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles,...more
Xbox fans play the latest games as DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman "Deadmau5" performs during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customer Hanoi Delosangeles pre-purchases the first Xbox One console sold during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans listen to DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customers hold aloft their Xbox One consoles purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan leaves after being one of the first to receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
