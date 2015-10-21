Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2015 | 9:40pm EDT

Xi Jinping in Britain

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Close
1 / 20
Peng Liyuan, the wife of China's President Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Peng Liyuan, the wife of China's President Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Peng Liyuan, the wife of China's President Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
2 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
3 / 20
The President of China, Xi Jinping, is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The President of China, Xi Jinping, is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
The President of China, Xi Jinping, is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping rides a carriage with Britain's Queen Elizabeth past pro-Tibet and Falun Gong protesters on the Mall after his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

China's President Xi Jinping rides a carriage with Britain's Queen Elizabeth past pro-Tibet and Falun Gong protesters on the Mall after his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping rides a carriage with Britain's Queen Elizabeth past pro-Tibet and Falun Gong protesters on the Mall after his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
5 / 20
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Close
6 / 20
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
7 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 20
A supporter of China's President Xi Jinping waits on the Mall for him to pass during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A supporter of China's President Xi Jinping waits on the Mall for him to pass during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A supporter of China's President Xi Jinping waits on the Mall for him to pass during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 20
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 20
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for China's President Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for China's President Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for China's President Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 20
Chinese President Xi Jinping toasts with Queen Elizabeth at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping toasts with Queen Elizabeth at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping toasts with Queen Elizabeth at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
12 / 20
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
13 / 20
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets with China's President Xi Jinping in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets with China's President Xi Jinping in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets with China's President Xi Jinping in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Close
14 / 20
China's President, Xi Jinping addresses MPs and peers in Parliament's Royal Gallery, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

China's President, Xi Jinping addresses MPs and peers in Parliament's Royal Gallery, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President, Xi Jinping addresses MPs and peers in Parliament's Royal Gallery, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
Close
15 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool

China's President Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool
Close
16 / 20
China's President Xi Jinping reviews an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

China's President Xi Jinping reviews an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
China's President Xi Jinping reviews an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
17 / 20
Spectators wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and China's President Xi Jinping, to travel by carriage along The Mall after his ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Spectators wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and China's President Xi Jinping, to travel by carriage along The Mall after his ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Spectators wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and China's President Xi Jinping, to travel by carriage along The Mall after his ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Close
18 / 20
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets China's President Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets China's President Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets China's President Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Close
19 / 20
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool

Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meet Justin Trudeau

Meet Justin Trudeau

Next Slideshows

Meet Justin Trudeau

Meet Justin Trudeau

Canada's newly elected leader sweeps into power with a promise of change and a touch of youth and charisma.

Oct 20 2015
Storming the Great Wall

Storming the Great Wall

Stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise take over the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for the upcoming movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

Oct 20 2015
River of migrants

River of migrants

Slovenia says it will ask the EU to send additional police to its border with Croatia to help deal with thousands of migrants streaming into the tiny country.

Oct 20 2015
Shores of Europe

Shores of Europe

In a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the rate of migrant arrivals to Greece is rising with over 8,000 coming in a single day.

Oct 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast