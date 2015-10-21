Xi Jinping in Britain

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit...more

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Close