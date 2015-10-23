Xi Jinping in Britain
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
David Cameron and Xi Jinping are seen drinking beer inside The Plough At Cadsden pub in Cadsden, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Xi Jinping gets off a London bus at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a creative industry event at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, stands with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Xi Jinping delivers a speech as Prince Andrew laughs at the China State Banquet at the Guildhall in London, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Peng Linyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, poses for a picture with students during a visit to Fortismere School in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Xi Jinping looks back as he is welcomed by David Cameron to 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Pro-Tibet protester is escorted by a police officer as he holds up posters outside Downing Street ahead of Xi Jinping visit, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Xi Jinping toasts with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Xi Jinping wears 3D glasses to view robotic equipment in the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics during a visit to Imperial College in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool
Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan's shoes are seen as she meets Prince William and his wife Catherine at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Xi Jinping is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool
Queen Elizabeth greets Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Prince Charles speaks with Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool
Next Slideshows
Migrants in the fog
An autumn fog falls over the migrant path.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Russia's campaign in Syria
Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.
Mets heading to World Series
The New York Mets sweep the Chicago Cubs to win the NLCS.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.