Xi Jinping in focus

China's President Xi Jinping presents a commemorative medal to a veteran Shi Baodong at a medal ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, for World War Two veterans, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

