Xi Jinping in focus
China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping reads at the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Chinese President Xi Jinping waits for leaders to arrive before the opening ceremony in the Expo Center at the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
President Barack Obama stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during an arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) signs a guest book before his meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 26, 2015. REUTERS/John Taggart
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Ray Conner, president and CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes, tour the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai (R) leaves after shaking hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the opening ceremony of the fourth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Shanghai May 21,...more
China's President Xi Jinping presents a commemorative medal to a veteran Shi Baodong at a medal ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, for World War Two veterans, at the...more
China's President Xi Jinping (R) walks with New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key, while being escorted to a lunch by a Maori warrior, in Auckland, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (2nd R) and China's President Xi Jinping (2nd L) watch the Victory Day parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015. REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (back) walks past China's President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, inside the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake, in Beijing, November 11,...more
China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping arrives before the opening ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
