Yankees release Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez reacts after flying out during a game against the San Francisco Giants, July 22, 2016. The New York Yankees will release Alex Rodriguez, one of the greatest players of his generation and one of baseball's most polarizing figures, with his final game with the club set for August 12. Rodriguez has numbers that rank among the best in history, but has also seen his reputation tarnished by performance-enhancing drugs. He missed the entire 2014 season due to a doping suspension, the second doping offense in his 22-year Major League Baseball career. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

