Yankees release Alex Rodriguez
New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez reacts after flying out during a game against the San Francisco Giants, July 22, 2016. The New York Yankees will release Alex Rodriguez, one of the greatest players of his generation and one of...more
Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff
Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell
Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese
Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East
Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for using a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa,...more
Alex Rodriguez kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in...more
New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher, Andy Pettitte and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Anaheim,...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles,...more
New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in...more
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB American League opening day baseball game against The Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankees in a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson
Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott...more
New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3,...more
New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott...more
Alex Rodriguez is helped by Fernando Mateo, the president of Hispanics Across America, outside Major League Baseball's headquarters in New York, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in Toronto, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Los Angeles Angels second baseman Grant Green throws over Alex Rodriguez (bottom) for a double-play on batter Vernon Wells in the third inning at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Alex Rodriguez signs autographs prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, May 17, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Rodriguez kisses his bat as he works out prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Alex Rodriguez is greeted at home after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers by Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran, first base coach Tony Pena and first baseman Mark Teixeira at Yankee Stadium, June 19, 2015. The hit was the 3000th of...more
Alex Rodriguez addresses the media during a press conference announcing his retirement prior to the game between the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, August 7, 2016. Rodriguez will play his last game on Friday, August 12,...more
