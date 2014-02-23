Edition:
Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

<p>A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014mREUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Sunday, February 23, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters react on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters gather by the entrance to the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man holds a bottle as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the territory of the Mezhyhirya private residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man gestures behind the interior bar inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A woman takes a picture of a statue as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A golf bag featuring the name of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich is pictured as anti-government protesters and journalists walk along a golf course at the Mezhyhirya residence of Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An interior view shows the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man poses for a picture as people walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>An anti-government protester takes pictures on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man stands inside a lavatory as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on a helipad at the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

