Yasser Arafat: A look back

PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, standing through the roof of his limousine, waves to an admirer who rushes to greet him July 2 while Arafat toured the Jabalya refugee camp, the birthplace of the Palestinian uprising, or 'intifada'. Next to Arafat is Nabil Shaath, and armed security men surround him and react to the man rushing towards Arafat. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah