Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual
A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the...more
A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men watch wrestling matches as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Yawalapiti men watch wrestling matches as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men ride a motorcycle during a break in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Yawalapiti men ride a motorcycle during a break in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Yawalapiti man (R) greets a man from another tribe who arrived to attend this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. ...more
A Yawalapiti man (R) greets a man from another tribe who arrived to attend this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men carry tree trunks that will represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato...more
Yawalapiti men carry tree trunks that will represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato...more
Yawalapiti men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei...more
Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Yawalapiti man warms himself over a fire after bathing in the Tuatuari River during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August...more
A Yawalapiti man warms himself over a fire after bathing in the Tuatuari River during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men use fire and straw to perform a ceremony between cousins during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso...more
Yawalapiti men use fire and straw to perform a ceremony between cousins during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men stand with their spears on the bank of the Tuatuari River as they prepare to fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu...more
Yawalapiti men stand with their spears on the bank of the Tuatuari River as they prepare to fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more
Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A view of the Yawalapiti village is seen before the start of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. ...more
A view of the Yawalapiti village is seen before the start of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Yawalapiti man named Collor wears a camera during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more
A Yawalapiti man named Collor wears a camera during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Yawalapiti man paints his face to prepare for this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more
A Yawalapiti man paints his face to prepare for this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Yawalapiti man fishes in the Tuatuari River to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. ...more
A Yawalapiti man fishes in the Tuatuari River to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Yawalapiti men fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more
Yawalapiti men fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Disappearing Arctic
The world's Arctic ice cap has shrunk to a new low, surpassing a record set only five years ago.
Notting Hill Carnival
Performers dance in the streets during the Notting Hill Carnival in west London.
Top ten art destinations
Paris is at the top of most art-lovers' lists, according to Hotwire.com's top ten.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.