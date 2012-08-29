Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino