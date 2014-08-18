Edition:
Yazidis take up arms

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect listen to a commander during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect walk in a line during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect take part in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

