Yemen civilians in the crossfire
A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman cries after her home was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl drinks water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled...more
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A worker carries luggage from a house that burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A girl sits in front of her mothr sleeping on the sidewalk in a street in Sanaa, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children stand next to a shell which landed on their house from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man stands in a room of a house burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy carries jerrycans to fill with water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks through a window of his home damaged by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
