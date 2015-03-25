Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 25, 2015 | 1:57pm EDT

Yemen edges toward civil war

Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow woman demonstrator who suffered tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow woman demonstrator who suffered tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow woman demonstrator who suffered tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
1 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters seek refuge as pro-Houthi police troopers use tear gas to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters seek refuge as pro-Houthi police troopers use tear gas to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters seek refuge as pro-Houthi police troopers use tear gas to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
2 / 32
Police cadets gather around coffins of victims of suicide bombing attacks during a mass funeral procession in Sanaa March 25, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshipers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Police cadets gather around coffins of victims of suicide bombing attacks during a mass funeral procession in Sanaa March 25, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshipers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Police cadets gather around coffins of victims of suicide bombing attacks during a mass funeral procession in Sanaa March 25, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshipers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, in coordinated attacks claimed by Islamic State. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 32
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
Close
4 / 32
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
6 / 32
Armed militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a patrol truck in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a patrol truck in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Armed militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a patrol truck in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 32
Soldiers guard the gate of an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Soldiers guard the gate of an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Soldiers guard the gate of an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
Close
8 / 32
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 32
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi move a tank from the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi move a tank from the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi move a tank from the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator suffering tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator suffering tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator suffering tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
11 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
12 / 32
A plainclothes policeman stands on top of a police vehicle at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A plainclothes policeman stands on top of a police vehicle at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A plainclothes policeman stands on top of a police vehicle at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
13 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
14 / 32
Relatives of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani hug each other during his funeral procession in Sanaa March 24, 2015. Assailants on a motorbike shot dead Khaiwani, one of Yemen's top journalists who is also an activist close to the country's dominant Houthi group, police sources said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Relatives of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani hug each other during his funeral procession in Sanaa March 24, 2015. Assailants on a motorbike shot dead Khaiwani, one of Yemen's top journalists who is also an activist close to the country's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Relatives of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani hug each other during his funeral procession in Sanaa March 24, 2015. Assailants on a motorbike shot dead Khaiwani, one of Yemen's top journalists who is also an activist close to the country's dominant Houthi group, police sources said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
15 / 32
Mourners attend the funeral procession of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners attend the funeral procession of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Mourners attend the funeral procession of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
16 / 32
A police trooper searches vehicles at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A police trooper searches vehicles at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A police trooper searches vehicles at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
17 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
18 / 32
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi take positions on the frontline of fighting against Houthi fighters in the country's southern province of Lahej March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi take positions on the frontline of fighting against Houthi fighters in the country's southern province of Lahej March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2015
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi take positions on the frontline of fighting against Houthi fighters in the country's southern province of Lahej March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
Close
19 / 32
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 32
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Close
21 / 32
A tank is seen at an army post seized by the Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in al-Habilin of Yemen's southern province of Lahej, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

A tank is seen at an army post seized by the Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in al-Habilin of Yemen's southern province of Lahej, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A tank is seen at an army post seized by the Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in al-Habilin of Yemen's southern province of Lahej, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
Close
22 / 32
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather at the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, after seizing it, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather at the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, after seizing it, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather at the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, after seizing it, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
Close
23 / 32
People look inside a damaged mosque after Friday's suicide bomb attack in Sanaa, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People look inside a damaged mosque after Friday's suicide bomb attack in Sanaa, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
People look inside a damaged mosque after Friday's suicide bomb attack in Sanaa, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
24 / 32
A man injured in one of Friday's suicide bomb attacks lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man injured in one of Friday's suicide bomb attacks lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man injured in one of Friday's suicide bomb attacks lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
25 / 32
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
26 / 32
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
Close
27 / 32
Followers of the Houthi movement take part in a demonstration to commemorate the anniversary of an attack on pro-democracy protesters, in Sanaa March 18, 2015. The attack, known as the "Friday of Dignity Massacre", on protesters rallying against the rule of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, left scores dead in March 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Followers of the Houthi movement take part in a demonstration to commemorate the anniversary of an attack on pro-democracy protesters, in Sanaa March 18, 2015. The attack, known as the "Friday of Dignity Massacre", on protesters rallying against the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Followers of the Houthi movement take part in a demonstration to commemorate the anniversary of an attack on pro-democracy protesters, in Sanaa March 18, 2015. The attack, known as the "Friday of Dignity Massacre", on protesters rallying against the rule of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, left scores dead in March 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
28 / 32
Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Aden, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Aden, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Aden, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 32
An army tank enters the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

An army tank enters the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
An army tank enters the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
Close
30 / 32
A soldier supporting Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand for a presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency in Sanaa, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A soldier supporting Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand for a presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency in Sanaa, March 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A soldier supporting Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand for a presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency in Sanaa, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
31 / 32
A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

Next Slideshows

Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

A suicide bombing strikes close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital.

Mar 25 2015
Libya's migrant exodus

Libya's migrant exodus

Italy seeks help from Egypt and Tunisia in solving a deepening immigration crisis made worse by the turmoil in Libya.

Mar 25 2015
Mourning Singapore's founding father

Mourning Singapore's founding father

Singaporeans line up to pay their last respects to former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who lays in state.

Mar 25 2015
In the land of Boko Haram

In the land of Boko Haram

Life in the villages recaptured from Boko Haram.

Mar 24 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast