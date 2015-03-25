Yemen edges toward civil war
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow woman demonstrator who suffered tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Anti-Houthi protesters seek refuge as pro-Houthi police troopers use tear gas to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Police cadets gather around coffins of victims of suicide bombing attacks during a mass funeral procession in Sanaa March 25, 2015. Suicide bombers killed at least 137 worshipers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the...more
People seek shelter during a gunfire at an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Armed militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi ride a patrol truck in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers guard the gate of an army base in Aden March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mansour
Houthi fighters ride a patrol truck in Sanaa March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi move a tank from the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator suffering tear gas effects during clashes with pro-Houthi police troopers in Taiz, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A plainclothes policeman stands on top of a police vehicle at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Anti-Houthi protesters carry a fellow demonstrator who sustained injuries after pro-Houthi police troopers opened fire to disperse them in Taiz March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Relatives of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani hug each other during his funeral procession in Sanaa March 24, 2015. Assailants on a motorbike shot dead Khaiwani, one of Yemen's top journalists who is also an activist close to the country's...more
Mourners attend the funeral procession of journalist Abdul Kareem al-Khaiwani in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police trooper searches vehicles at a checkpoint in Sanaa March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Anti-Houthi protesters demonstrate in Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi take positions on the frontline of fighting against Houthi fighters in the country's southern province of Lahej March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
Mourners bury the body of Bashar Arhab, a victim of one of Friday's suicide bombings at mosques, in a grave in Sanaa, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-Houthi protesters run as pro-Houthi police troopers open fire in the air to disperse them in Yemen's southwestern city of Taiz, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
A tank is seen at an army post seized by the Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in al-Habilin of Yemen's southern province of Lahej, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
Southern People's Resistance militants loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi gather at the al-Anad air base in the country's southern province of Lahej, after seizing it, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Nabeel Quaiti
People look inside a damaged mosque after Friday's suicide bomb attack in Sanaa, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man injured in one of Friday's suicide bomb attacks lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Crime scene investigators work after a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Sanaa, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Militia men loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi loot the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden, March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
Followers of the Houthi movement take part in a demonstration to commemorate the anniversary of an attack on pro-democracy protesters, in Sanaa March 18, 2015. The attack, known as the "Friday of Dignity Massacre", on protesters rallying against the...more
Armed members of the separatist Southern Movement secure a street in Aden, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An army tank enters the barracks of the Special Forces in Aden March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yaser Hasan
A soldier supporting Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, the son of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, shouts slogans during a demonstration to demand for a presidential elections be held and for him to run for presidency in Sanaa, March 10, 2015....more
A follower of the separatist Southern Movement burns tires during a protest to demand the separation of southern Yemen in Aden, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
