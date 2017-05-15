Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People infected with cholera lie on beds at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An old man infected with cholera lies on the bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Women help a young relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman lies next to her husband who is infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits next to a relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected girl lies on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected woman lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits as he waits for a cholera-infected relative at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected man reacts as he lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man and his wife infected with cholera lie on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Men with cholera infected lie on beds at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A nurse tends to a man infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl infected with cholera sits on a chair at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Relatives sit next to a sick man waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Mutiny in Ivory Coast
Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's two largest cities of Abidjan and Bouake, according to witnesses, as the military said it pressed an operation to quash a...
North Korea's latest missile launch
North Korea's successful missile test-launch signals major advances in developing an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas...
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.