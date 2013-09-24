Edition:
Tue Sep 24, 2013

Yoga in Fenway Park

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. According to a press release from the Red Sox, money raised by the Fenway Yoga session benefited two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs, the Red Sox Scholars Program and the RBI Youth Baseball and Softball Programs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

<p>Sarah Potts takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Kassia Davis (L) and Caitlin Wholey take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Sara Salam takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Rebecca Pacheco warms up and poses for photographs before leading the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Kassia Davis takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

