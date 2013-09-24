Yoga in Fenway Park
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. According to a press release from the Red Sox, money raised by the Fenway Yoga session benefited...more
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. According to a press release from the Red Sox, money raised by the Fenway Yoga session benefited two of the Red Sox Foundation's cornerstone programs, the Red Sox Scholars Program and the RBI Youth Baseball and Softball Programs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sarah Potts takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sarah Potts takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kassia Davis (L) and Caitlin Wholey take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kassia Davis (L) and Caitlin Wholey take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sara Salam takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sara Salam takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rebecca Pacheco warms up and poses for photographs before leading the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rebecca Pacheco warms up and poses for photographs before leading the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kassia Davis takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kassia Davis takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
3-year-old snooker prodigy
Wang Wuka vows to be a top snooker player as he undergoes five hours of training daily with his father in China to shoot the balls with precision.
Lining up for the new iPhone
Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.
Winds of change
A look at wind turbines around the world.
Festival for Ganesh
As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.