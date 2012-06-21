Edition:
United States
Yoga in Times Square

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A pregnant woman practices yoga during the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mirjam Donath

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 21, 2012

