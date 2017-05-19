Yoga with goats

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run,...more

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run, posted some pictures and really hadn't thought that far ahead. And it's just exploded. The phone is ringing continuously for people wanting to sign up for classes." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close