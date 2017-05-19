Yoga with goats
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm is the latest small U.S. agricultural operation to...more
A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small...more
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Boston, said he had toyed with the idea for several months before launching his first...more
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run,...more
A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Janine Bibeau said the animals never fail to delight her students. "It brings a lighter and more joyful energy to a class," Bibeau said. "They...more
A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes in a side room off the store but Corriveau, 52, said he plans to renovate the upper floor of the milking barn into a dedicated studio space....more
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and its main business is goat-milk soap, which it sells at wholesale and through a retail shop on the property, which is open for tours, said...more
Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 per adult. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
