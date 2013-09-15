Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 15, 2013 | 1:40pm EDT

Yom Kippur

<p>Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
5 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
6 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
9 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
13 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION ANIMALS)</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient...more

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION ANIMALS)

Close
14 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
16 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
17 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
18 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
19 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Next Slideshows

Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.

Sep 12 2013
Prince William leaves military

Prince William leaves military

The Prince is to step down from the military and will focus on his charity and royal duties for the immediate future.

Sep 12 2013
Facing eviction

Facing eviction

Families in Spain face the threat of eviction after failing to pay their mortgages.

Sep 11 2013
Warhol's art

Warhol's art

Some of the infamous creations by pop artist Andy Warhol.

Sep 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast