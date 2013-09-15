Yom Kippur
Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
