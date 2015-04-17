Young migrants find refuge
Adolescent migrants are seen at the courtyard of an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. A growing army of parentless child migrants that are washing up on Europe's shores, giving the continent's immigration crisis a tragic new...more
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the...more
A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. This poses a particular problem for frontier countries like Italy, Spain and Greece. Italy, by law, cannot repatriate minors and is required to provide healthcare and schooling. REUTERS/Alessandro...more
Adolescent migrants stand at a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Host countries are already under strain. In Italy, 13,000 teenagers -- mostly young men fleeing conflict, poverty or persecution -- now live in...more
Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The shelter is on the outskirts of Caltagirone, a city of fewer than 40,000 known for its ceramic industry. It is a refurbished, two-storey stone villa with...more
An adolescent migrant stands in his bedroom at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The numbers of migrants in Italy are expected to rise because of the world's demographic boom. There are more 10-to 24-year-olds now than at...more
Adolescent migrants Mustafa (2nd R) from Gambia and Ishmael (R) from Sierra Leone stand in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Facing this prospect, Italy is trying to introduce a long-term system for...more
A sign on a wall indicating an area designated for prayer, is seen inside an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The rise in migrants in the Mediterranean this year is largely the result of political instability in Somalia and...more
Adolescent migrants are seen at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Financial concerns prompted Italy last year to halt a permanent search-and-rescue mission called Mare Nostrum. But coast guard and navy officials in southern...more
A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy separates unaccompanied minors from adults in its shelters. But many of the shelters for younger migrants have lacked in specialised personnel, including interpreters or Italian teachers. They...more
Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy is trying to turn things around. In March, the state completed a 13-million-euro tender for 10 new "first shelter" centres, where a maximum of 50 minors...more
Daniele Cutugno (C), a psychologist at the Caltagirone shelter, is seen next to adolescent migrants at the courtyard of the immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. "We are building the future of our country because we have before us...more
Adolescent migrants argue during a protest in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. There is resistance from Italian society. Some right-wing politicians, particularly in the wealthy north of Italy, are pushing...more
Next Slideshows
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
Fighting for land and rights
Brazilian Indians protest issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Putin: Live
Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts a live broadcast nationwide call-in.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.