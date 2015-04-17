Edition:
Young migrants find refuge

Adolescent migrants are seen at the courtyard of an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. A growing army of parentless child migrants that are washing up on Europe's shores, giving the continent's immigration crisis a tragic new face. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants are seen at the courtyard of an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. A growing army of parentless child migrants that are washing up on Europe's shores, giving the continent's immigration crisis a tragic new face.

Adolescent migrants are seen at the courtyard of an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. A growing army of parentless child migrants that are washing up on Europe's shores, giving the continent's immigration crisis a tragic new face. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. In the past week alone 10,000 have arrived. Another 400 people drowned before making it to Italy's shores, survivors said. The number of minors traveling alone in this mass migration has soared -- underage arrivals to Italy tripled in 2014 from the previous year. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. In the past week alone 10,000 have arrived. Another 400 people drowned before making it to Italy's shores, survivors said. The number of minors traveling alone in this mass migration has soared -- underage arrivals to Italy tripled in 2014 from the previous year. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. This poses a particular problem for frontier countries like Italy, Spain and Greece. Italy, by law, cannot repatriate minors and is required to provide healthcare and schooling. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. This poses a particular problem for frontier countries like Italy, Spain and Greece. Italy, by law, cannot repatriate minors and is required to provide healthcare and schooling. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants stand at a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Host countries are already under strain. In Italy, 13,000 teenagers -- mostly young men fleeing conflict, poverty or persecution -- now live in Italian immigration centers, alongside adult shelters that are bursting at the seams with some 80,000 people. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants stand at a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Host countries are already under strain. In Italy, 13,000 teenagers -- mostly young men fleeing conflict, poverty or persecution -- now live in Italian immigration centers, alongside adult shelters that are bursting at the seams with some 80,000 people. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The shelter is on the outskirts of Caltagirone, a city of fewer than 40,000 known for its ceramic industry. It is a refurbished, two-storey stone villa with sprawling grounds. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The shelter is on the outskirts of Caltagirone, a city of fewer than 40,000 known for its ceramic industry. It is a refurbished, two-storey stone villa with sprawling grounds. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
An adolescent migrant stands in his bedroom at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The numbers of migrants in Italy are expected to rise because of the world's demographic boom. There are more 10-to 24-year-olds now than at any other time in human history, mostly living in poor countries, according to the United Nations Population Fund. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

An adolescent migrant stands in his bedroom at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The numbers of migrants in Italy are expected to rise because of the world's demographic boom. There are more 10-to 24-year-olds now than at any other time in human history, mostly living in poor countries, according to the United Nations Population Fund. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants Mustafa (2nd R) from Gambia and Ishmael (R) from Sierra Leone stand in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Facing this prospect, Italy is trying to introduce a long-term system for sheltering and integrating waves of future minors. It is tapping European Union funds to open up new shelters to be monitored by humanitarian groups that seek to help integrate the youngsters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants Mustafa (2nd R) from Gambia and Ishmael (R) from Sierra Leone stand in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Facing this prospect, Italy is trying to introduce a long-term system for sheltering and integrating waves of future minors. It is tapping European Union funds to open up new shelters to be monitored by humanitarian groups that seek to help integrate the youngsters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A sign on a wall indicating an area designated for prayer, is seen inside an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The rise in migrants in the Mediterranean this year is largely the result of political instability in Somalia and Eritrea and the recent breakdown of order in Libya, in addition to the civil war in Syria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A sign on a wall indicating an area designated for prayer, is seen inside an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The rise in migrants in the Mediterranean this year is largely the result of political instability in Somalia and Eritrea and the recent breakdown of order in Libya, in addition to the civil war in Syria. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants are seen at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Financial concerns prompted Italy last year to halt a permanent search-and-rescue mission called Mare Nostrum. But coast guard and navy officials in southern Italy are still rescuing migrants daily lest they die in rough waters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants are seen at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Financial concerns prompted Italy last year to halt a permanent search-and-rescue mission called Mare Nostrum. But coast guard and navy officials in southern Italy are still rescuing migrants daily lest they die in rough waters. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy separates unaccompanied minors from adults in its shelters. But many of the shelters for younger migrants have lacked in specialised personnel, including interpreters or Italian teachers. They have provided little more than a bed, a meal and some cheap clothes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of Caltagirone in Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy separates unaccompanied minors from adults in its shelters. But many of the shelters for younger migrants have lacked in specialised personnel, including interpreters or Italian teachers. They have provided little more than a bed, a meal and some cheap clothes. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy is trying to turn things around. In March, the state completed a 13-million-euro tender for 10 new "first shelter" centres, where a maximum of 50 minors are housed and given basic healthcare and language classes for up to 90 days. A tender for 10 more is underway. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants pray at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. Italy is trying to turn things around. In March, the state completed a 13-million-euro tender for 10 new "first shelter" centres, where a maximum of 50 minors are housed and given basic healthcare and language classes for up to 90 days. A tender for 10 more is underway. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Daniele Cutugno (C), a psychologist at the Caltagirone shelter, is seen next to adolescent migrants at the courtyard of the immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. "We are building the future of our country because we have before us a mix of peoples who now live here, who want to live here, and who want to contribute," said Daniele Cutugno, a psychologist who runs the shelter where Bangura lives. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Daniele Cutugno (C), a psychologist at the Caltagirone shelter, is seen next to adolescent migrants at the courtyard of the immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. "We are building the future of our country because we have before us a mix of peoples who now live here, who want to live here, and who want to contribute," said Daniele Cutugno, a psychologist who runs the shelter where Bangura lives. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Adolescent migrants argue during a protest in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. There is resistance from Italian society. Some right-wing politicians, particularly in the wealthy north of Italy, are pushing back against opening shelters in their regions. Just this week, Lombardy and Veneto, northern regions that are governed by the anti-immigration Northern League, said they would not accept any new migrants. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Adolescent migrants argue during a protest in a courtyard at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. There is resistance from Italian society. Some right-wing politicians, particularly in the wealthy north of Italy, are pushing back against opening shelters in their regions. Just this week, Lombardy and Veneto, northern regions that are governed by the anti-immigration Northern League, said they would not accept any new migrants. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
