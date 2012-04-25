Young nuns
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to...more
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to having their heads shaven. This year, to celebrate 2,600 years since the Buddha gained enlightenment, the Sathira Dammasathan centre arranged for the ordination of 137 women between the ages of five and 63. The ordination involved shaving their hair off and living as a Buddhist nun for 20 days, including going on rounds to collect alms from worshippers at dawn, wearing simple white cotton clothes, and daily meditation classes. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns smile at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns smile at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun prays with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun prays with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns play at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns play at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun smiles at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun smiles at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns pray at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns pray at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun sits at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun sits at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Next Slideshows
Expanse of the Earth
A selection of our most powerful landscape images.
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later
The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.
When they were young
Famous faces when they were young.
Pakistan plane crash
A Pakistani airliner with 127 on board crashes in Islamabad.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.