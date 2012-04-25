Young nuns

Edition:
<p>A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to having their heads shaven. This year, to celebrate 2,600 years since the Buddha gained enlightenment, the Sathira Dammasathan centre arranged for the ordination of 137 women between the ages of five and 63. The ordination involved shaving their hair off and living as a Buddhist nun for 20 days, including going on rounds to collect alms from worshippers at dawn, wearing simple white cotton clothes, and daily meditation classes. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns smile at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns walk in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A Buddhist nun prays with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns play at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A novice Thai nun smiles at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns walk in line at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>Novice Thai nuns pray at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A novice Thai nun sits at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

<p>A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

