Young Obama
Barack Obama playing in the ocean as a child in an family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America
Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout
Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File
