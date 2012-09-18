Young Obama

Edition:
<p>Barack Obama playing in the ocean as a child in an family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/File</p>

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

<p>Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America</p>

<p>Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout </p>

<p>Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File </p>

<p>Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File </p>

<p>Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File</p>

<p>Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File </p>

Decision 2012

Decision 2012

Next Slideshows

Decision 2012

Decision 2012

Moments from the presidential contest so far.

Sep 21 2012
Inside the DNC

Inside the DNC

Memorable moments from the DNC.

Sep 07 2012
Poverty in America

Poverty in America

A record 46 million Americans were living in poverty last year.

Sep 07 2012
Republican women

Republican women

Sarah Palin, Condoleezza Rice and Michelle Bachmann are some of the prominent GOP women supporters.

Aug 29 2012

