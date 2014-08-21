Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 20, 2014 | 8:45pm EDT

Young Olympians

China's Huang Ali and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Huang Ali and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
China's Huang Ali and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 35
Competitors dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Competitors dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Competitors dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 35
Britain's Ben Dijkstra wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Britain's Ben Dijkstra wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Britain's Ben Dijkstra wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 35
Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi celebrates winning the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi celebrates winning the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi celebrates winning the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 35
Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 35
Japan's Sae Miyakawa competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Japan's Sae Miyakawa competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Japan's Sae Miyakawa competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 35
A gymnast competes on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A gymnast competes on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A gymnast competes on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 35
Bangladesh's Jahura Akter Reshma competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bangladesh's Jahura Akter Reshma competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Bangladesh's Jahura Akter Reshma competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 35
Sweden's Patricia Striner fights Mexico's Yemaima Carrillo Osorio Mitzi during their women's -49kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sweden's Patricia Striner fights Mexico's Yemaima Carrillo Osorio Mitzi during their women's -49kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Sweden's Patricia Striner fights Mexico's Yemaima Carrillo Osorio Mitzi during their women's -49kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 35
Athletes compete in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes compete in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes compete in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 35
Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 35
Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 35
Gymnasts practice before the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Gymnasts practice before the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Gymnasts practice before the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 35
Competitors cycle past during the men's triathlon at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Competitors cycle past during the men's triathlon at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Competitors cycle past during the men's triathlon at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 35
China's Shen Duo celebrates after winning the mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

China's Shen Duo celebrates after winning the mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
China's Shen Duo celebrates after winning the mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 35
Japan's Minami Kubono competes in the women's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Japan's Minami Kubono competes in the women's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Japan's Minami Kubono competes in the women's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 35
A gymnast competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A gymnast competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A gymnast competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 35
Lebanon's Eric Melki fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lebanon's Eric Melki fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Lebanon's Eric Melki fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 35
Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebrate the ongoing 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebrate the ongoing 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebrate the ongoing 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 35
South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's -78 kg semifinal judo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's -78 kg semifinal judo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's -78 kg semifinal judo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 35
A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 35
Athletes compete in the women's 800m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes compete in the women's 800m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes compete in the women's 800m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 35
Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 35
Athletes compete in the Men's 200m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Jiangsu province August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Athletes compete in the Men's 200m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Jiangsu province August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Athletes compete in the Men's 200m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Jiangsu province August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
24 / 35
Russia's Ivan Ilin and South Korea's Kim Dong-ju compete during the final of men's sabre individual at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Russia's Ivan Ilin and South Korea's Kim Dong-ju compete during the final of men's sabre individual at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Russia's Ivan Ilin and South Korea's Kim Dong-ju compete during the final of men's sabre individual at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 35
Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
26 / 35
Participants take pictures with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after he delivered a speech in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Participants take pictures with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after he delivered a speech in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly...more

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Participants take pictures with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after he delivered a speech in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
27 / 35
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
28 / 35
A paramilitary police officer raises the Chinese national flag out in a flag-raising ceremony during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A paramilitary police officer raises the Chinese national flag out in a flag-raising ceremony during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A paramilitary police officer raises the Chinese national flag out in a flag-raising ceremony during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
29 / 35
A participant introduces Britain during the parade at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A participant introduces Britain during the parade at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A participant introduces Britain during the parade at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
30 / 35
Performers dance in the rain during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Performers dance in the rain during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Performers dance in the rain during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
31 / 35
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
32 / 35
A torch bearer runs with the Youth Olympic torch during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A torch bearer runs with the Youth Olympic torch during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A torch bearer runs with the Youth Olympic torch during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
33 / 35
The Olympic cauldron burns during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

The Olympic cauldron burns during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
The Olympic cauldron burns during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
34 / 35
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu...more

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
In the footsteps of Pete Rose

In the footsteps of Pete Rose

Next Slideshows

In the footsteps of Pete Rose

In the footsteps of Pete Rose

Pete Rose Jr. has found the road to the majors a lot tougher than his father, having played or coached in the minor leagues for 27 years.

Aug 19 2014
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Vincenzo Nibali wins the Tour de France.

Jul 28 2014
McIlroy wins British Open

McIlroy wins British Open

Rory McIlroy wins the British Open.

Jul 20 2014
All-Star Game

All-Star Game

Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 85th All-Star Game in Minneapolis.

Jul 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast