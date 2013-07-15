Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jul 15, 2013 | 2:00pm EDT

Young Prince William

<p>Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William (C) plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 11, 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her grandchildren. REUTERS/Rob Taggart</p>

Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William (C) plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 11, 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her...more

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William (C) plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 11, 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her grandchildren. REUTERS/Rob Taggart

Close
1 / 17
<p>Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana, June 15, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey</p>

Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana, June 15, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Monday, July 15, 2013

Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana, June 15, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey

Close
2 / 17
<p>Princess Diana carrying her son Prince William, and Prince Charles carrying Prince Harry, leave the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the Duke and Duchess of York were married, July 23, 1986. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Princess Diana carrying her son Prince William, and Prince Charles carrying Prince Harry, leave the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the Duke and Duchess of York were married, July 23, 1986. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana carrying her son Prince William, and Prince Charles carrying Prince Harry, leave the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the Duke and Duchess of York were married, July 23, 1986. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 17
<p>Princess Diana plays in the surf with Prince William during a beach outing on the Caribbean island of St Kitts, January 4, 1993. REUTERS/File</p>

Princess Diana plays in the surf with Prince William during a beach outing on the Caribbean island of St Kitts, January 4, 1993. REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana plays in the surf with Prince William during a beach outing on the Caribbean island of St Kitts, January 4, 1993. REUTERS/File

Close
4 / 17
<p>Princess Diana puts on shoes for little Prince Harry as her other son Prince William squints from the bright sun during their vacation with the Spanish royal family at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta</p>

Princess Diana puts on shoes for little Prince Harry as her other son Prince William squints from the bright sun during their vacation with the Spanish royal family at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana puts on shoes for little Prince Harry as her other son Prince William squints from the bright sun during their vacation with the Spanish royal family at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Close
5 / 17
<p>Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as he waves to the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during celebrations for the Queen's official birthday, June 14, 1986. In the foreground is Prince William . REUTERS/File</p>

Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as he waves to the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during celebrations for the Queen's official birthday, June 14, 1986. In the foreground is Prince William . REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as he waves to the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during celebrations for the Queen's official birthday, June 14, 1986. In the foreground is Prince William . REUTERS/File

Close
6 / 17
<p>Prince William following an Easter Sunday Service in London, April 1992. REUTERS/File</p>

Prince William following an Easter Sunday Service in London, April 1992. REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

Prince William following an Easter Sunday Service in London, April 1992. REUTERS/File

Close
7 / 17
<p>Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as Prince William looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 11, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as Prince William looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 11, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as Prince William looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 11, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 17
<p>Diana, Princess of Wales, with son Prince William, applaud the prize-giving ceremony for the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

Diana, Princess of Wales, with son Prince William, applaud the prize-giving ceremony for the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

Diana, Princess of Wales, with son Prince William, applaud the prize-giving ceremony for the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. REUTERS/File

Close
9 / 17
<p>Princess Diana arrives at a memorial service with her sons William and Harry during a ceremony in London, October 1990. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Princess Diana arrives at a memorial service with her sons William and Harry during a ceremony in London, October 1990. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana arrives at a memorial service with her sons William and Harry during a ceremony in London, October 1990. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 17
<p>The Princess and Prince of Wales, along with their sons William and Harry leave St Margaret's Church after a memorial service for Earl Spencer, May 19, 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The Princess and Prince of Wales, along with their sons William and Harry leave St Margaret's Church after a memorial service for Earl Spencer, May 19, 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, July 15, 2013

The Princess and Prince of Wales, along with their sons William and Harry leave St Margaret's Church after a memorial service for Earl Spencer, May 19, 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 17
<p>Princess Diana holds Prince William, age 6, and Prince Harry, age 3, as they pose during the mornings's picture session, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 9, 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta</p>

Princess Diana holds Prince William, age 6, and Prince Harry, age 3, as they pose during the mornings's picture session, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 9, 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana holds Prince William, age 6, and Prince Harry, age 3, as they pose during the mornings's picture session, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 9, 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Close
12 / 17
<p>The Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry smile to photographers with Prince William, second in line to the throne, on his first day of term at Eton College, September 6, 1995. REUTERS/File</p>

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry smile to photographers with Prince William, second in line to the throne, on his first day of term at Eton College, September 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

The Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry smile to photographers with Prince William, second in line to the throne, on his first day of term at Eton College, September 6, 1995. REUTERS/File

Close
13 / 17
<p>(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, July 15, 2013

(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
14 / 17
<p>(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, July 15, 2013

(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
15 / 17
<p>Princess Diana relaxes on a beach with her sons William and Harry during a vaccation in Saint Tropez, southern France, July 14, 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

Princess Diana relaxes on a beach with her sons William and Harry during a vaccation in Saint Tropez, southern France, July 14, 1997. REUTERS/File

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana relaxes on a beach with her sons William and Harry during a vaccation in Saint Tropez, southern France, July 14, 1997. REUTERS/File

Close
16 / 17
<p>Princess Diana tries to get her son, Prince Harry, to smile for the cameras while his brother Prince William squints from the bright sun at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. Looking on are King Juan Carlos and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta</p>

Princess Diana tries to get her son, Prince Harry, to smile for the cameras while his brother Prince William squints from the bright sun at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. Looking on are King Juan Carlos and Prince Charles....more

Monday, July 15, 2013

Princess Diana tries to get her son, Prince Harry, to smile for the cameras while his brother Prince William squints from the bright sun at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. Looking on are King Juan Carlos and Prince Charles. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Beauty of Flamenco

Beauty of Flamenco

Next Slideshows

Ramadan in detention

Ramadan in detention

Stateless Rohingya Muslims fast and pray in a Thai immigrant detention center.

Jul 10 2013
Faith healing for addicts

Faith healing for addicts

The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.

Jul 10 2013
Window framed

Window framed

A story can be told by a glimpse through glass.

Jul 10 2013
A veteran's debt

A veteran's debt

Army medic Shawn Aiken returned to the U.S. with multiple war injuries, and soon found himself struggling to feed his family as the Pentagon charged him for...

Jul 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast