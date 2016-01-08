Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 1:00pm EST

Young voters

Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 20
Dante Cicerone, 15 (R), and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dante Cicerone, 15 (R), and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Dante Cicerone, 15 (R), and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 20
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
4 / 20
Luke Barlow sits alone as he listens to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on stage at the RedState Gathering tailgate party where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Atlanta, Georgia August 8, 2015. Trump was dis-invited after making a comment about Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Luke Barlow sits alone as he listens to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on stage at the RedState Gathering tailgate party where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Atlanta, Georgia August 8, 2015. Trump was dis-invited after making a...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
Luke Barlow sits alone as he listens to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on stage at the RedState Gathering tailgate party where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Atlanta, Georgia August 8, 2015. Trump was dis-invited after making a comment about Fox News debate moderator Megyn Kelly. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
5 / 20
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with a girl in the audience at a campaign stop in Portland, Maine September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with a girl in the audience at a campaign stop in Portland, Maine September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with a girl in the audience at a campaign stop in Portland, Maine September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 20
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
7 / 20
Briannie Kraft, 22, of Coralville, Iowa, listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Briannie Kraft, 22, of Coralville, Iowa, listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 03, 2015
Briannie Kraft, 22, of Coralville, Iowa, listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
8 / 20
A boy holds a campaign sign on top of a pickup truck as Ted Cruz speaks at a lobster shop in Seabrook, New Hampshire, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

A boy holds a campaign sign on top of a pickup truck as Ted Cruz speaks at a lobster shop in Seabrook, New Hampshire, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Sunday, August 30, 2015
A boy holds a campaign sign on top of a pickup truck as Ted Cruz speaks at a lobster shop in Seabrook, New Hampshire, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
9 / 20
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2015
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 20
Trump supporters Joshua Smith (from Left) and Seth Stephens, both of Aiken, South Carolina and Rona Bartolomucci of Hilton Head Island, wait along the front buffer before a rally for Donald Trump in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Trump supporters Joshua Smith (from Left) and Seth Stephens, both of Aiken, South Carolina and Rona Bartolomucci of Hilton Head Island, wait along the front buffer before a rally for Donald Trump in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Trump supporters Joshua Smith (from Left) and Seth Stephens, both of Aiken, South Carolina and Rona Bartolomucci of Hilton Head Island, wait along the front buffer before a rally for Donald Trump in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 20
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
12 / 20
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 20
A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign as the candidate speaks at a "Meet and Greet" rally in Atlanta, Georgia September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign as the candidate speaks at a "Meet and Greet" rally in Atlanta, Georgia September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign as the candidate speaks at a "Meet and Greet" rally in Atlanta, Georgia September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
14 / 20
Bernie Sanders greets students after speaking and answering questions at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders greets students after speaking and answering questions at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders greets students after speaking and answering questions at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
15 / 20
Hillary Clinton smiles with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton smiles with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hillary Clinton smiles with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 20
Fans run to get prime viewing spots before a rally for Hillary Clinton that featured Bill Clinton and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Fans run to get prime viewing spots before a rally for Hillary Clinton that featured Bill Clinton and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Fans run to get prime viewing spots before a rally for Hillary Clinton that featured Bill Clinton and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
17 / 20
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
Ben Carson greets a young supporter after speaking at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Ben Carson greets a young supporter after speaking at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Ben Carson greets a young supporter after speaking at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
19 / 20
A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
At the Korean DMZ

At the Korean DMZ

Next Slideshows

At the Korean DMZ

At the Korean DMZ

Loudspeaker, checkpoints, surveillance and military drills at the border between North and South Korea.

Jan 08 2016
Rogue Jewish settlers

Rogue Jewish settlers

Inside an authorized West Bank settlement of the "Hilltop Youth", a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state...

Jan 07 2016
Syria's humanitarian crisis

Syria's humanitarian crisis

Civilians face starvation, army sieges and displacement in Syria's ongoing war.

Jan 07 2016
El Nino hits

El Nino hits

An El Nino-strengthened storm brings widespread rain to California.

Jan 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast