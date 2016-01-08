Young voters
Five-year-old Ashlyn Baugher, dressed in her Halloween costume as Hillary Clinton, poses for photographs at a campaign "Meet and Greet" in Nashua, New Hampshire October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dante Cicerone, 15 (R), and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Donald Trump at a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hillary Clinton greets Louie Dixon as she campaigns at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Luke Barlow sits alone as he listens to Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill on stage at the RedState Gathering tailgate party where Donald Trump was expected to speak in Atlanta, Georgia August 8, 2015. Trump was dis-invited after making a...more
Hillary Clinton poses for a photograph with a girl in the audience at a campaign stop in Portland, Maine September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump lifts nine-year old James "Cooper" Skinner from Woodbridge, Virginia to the podium at his campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia December 2, 2015. Trump assisted the boy who wanted to ask him a question. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Briannie Kraft, 22, of Coralville, Iowa, listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during the "Fighting for Us" town hall event in Coralville, Iowa, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A boy holds a campaign sign on top of a pickup truck as Ted Cruz speaks at a lobster shop in Seabrook, New Hampshire, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
John Kasich talks to six year-old Finn Ladue while being introduced at a town hall meeting in Stratham, New Hampshire October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump supporters Joshua Smith (from Left) and Seth Stephens, both of Aiken, South Carolina and Rona Bartolomucci of Hilton Head Island, wait along the front buffer before a rally for Donald Trump in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, December 30,...more
Ted Cruz talks to Oliver Jensen, 5, as he sits on the shoulders of his father Ryan Jensen after a campaign event at the Clay County Regional Event Center Ballroom in Spencer, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Zoey Verbesey, 10, and Catherine Dooley, 9, supporters of Hillary Clinton, wait for her to join 13 female senators for a "Women for Hillary" endorsement event and fundraiser in Washington November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign as the candidate speaks at a "Meet and Greet" rally in Atlanta, Georgia September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Bernie Sanders greets students after speaking and answering questions at Nashua Community College in Nashua, New Hampshire December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton smiles with (L-R) comedian Amy Schumer, 5-year-old presidential expert Macey Hensley, television host Ellen DeGeneres, and singer Pink during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in New York September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans run to get prime viewing spots before a rally for Hillary Clinton that featured Bill Clinton and Katy Perry in Des Moines, Iowa October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen to his remarks during a campaign stop in Marion, Iowa, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ben Carson greets a young supporter after speaking at a campaign event in Pahrump, Nevada November 23, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
A young boy waits for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
