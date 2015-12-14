Z100 Jingle Ball
Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Weeknd performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joe Jonas, lead singer of the band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Hailee Steinfeld performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Demi Lovato performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fetty Wap performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Charlie Puth performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Announcers Michael J. Fox (L) and Ryan Seacrest speak during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lead singer of band 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Nick Jonas performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musical duo R. City perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joe Jonas, lead singer of band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fifth Harmony perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
