Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 1:35pm EDT

Zeppelin flashback

<p>Lez Zeppelin's lead singer Shannon Conley puckers her lips as she prepares to go on stage during a live show of Led Zeppelin music at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. The band, formed by guitarist Steph Paynes, performs live shows of Led Zeppelin music and will be touring Europe this summer. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin's lead singer Shannon Conley puckers her lips as she prepares to go on stage during a live show of Led Zeppelin music at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. The band, formed by guitarist Steph Paynes, performs...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin's lead singer Shannon Conley puckers her lips as she prepares to go on stage during a live show of Led Zeppelin music at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. The band, formed by guitarist Steph Paynes, performs live shows of Led Zeppelin music and will be touring Europe this summer. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
1 / 25
<p>A bodyguard (L) and publicist (2nd L) escort members of Lez Zeppelin including its founder, Steph Paynes (3rd L), before their live show at a Harley Davidson dealer in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A bodyguard (L) and publicist (2nd L) escort members of Lez Zeppelin including its founder, Steph Paynes (3rd L), before their live show at a Harley Davidson dealer in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A bodyguard (L) and publicist (2nd L) escort members of Lez Zeppelin including its founder, Steph Paynes (3rd L), before their live show at a Harley Davidson dealer in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
2 / 25
<p>A ticket to a Lez Zeppelin show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A ticket to a Lez Zeppelin show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A ticket to a Lez Zeppelin show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes prepares for a performance in the "Green Room" at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes prepares for a performance in the "Green Room" at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes prepares for a performance in the "Green Room" at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley warms up her vocal chords in a back room before a performance at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley warms up her vocal chords in a back room before a performance at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley warms up her vocal chords in a back room before a performance at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
5 / 25
<p>The all female band Lez Zeppelin including lead singer Shannon Conley and lead guitarist and founder Steph Paynes (R) perform at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The all female band Lez Zeppelin including lead singer Shannon Conley and lead guitarist and founder Steph Paynes (R) perform at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The all female band Lez Zeppelin including lead singer Shannon Conley and lead guitarist and founder Steph Paynes (R) perform at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley is pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley is pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley is pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
7 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs alongside bass player Megan x Thomas (L), drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs alongside bass player Megan x Thomas (L), drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs alongside bass player Megan x Thomas (L), drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
8 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured during a live show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured during a live show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured during a live show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
9 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (C) performs with members of her all-female band, bass player Megan x Thomas, drummer Leesa Harriington-Squyres and lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (C) performs with members of her all-female band, bass player Megan x Thomas, drummer Leesa Harriington-Squyres and lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. ...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (C) performs with members of her all-female band, bass player Megan x Thomas, drummer Leesa Harriington-Squyres and lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 25
<p>The set list played by Lez Zeppelin is pictured on stage along with a bow used by lead guitarist Steph Paynes to play a guitar, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The set list played by Lez Zeppelin is pictured on stage along with a bow used by lead guitarist Steph Paynes to play a guitar, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The set list played by Lez Zeppelin is pictured on stage along with a bow used by lead guitarist Steph Paynes to play a guitar, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes perform during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes perform during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes perform during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
13 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes performs with a double-neck guitar during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes performs with a double-neck guitar during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes performs with a double-neck guitar during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead guitarist and band founder Steph Paynes performs a solo with her bow, in the same style as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, during a show by the all-female band in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead guitarist and band founder Steph Paynes performs a solo with her bow, in the same style as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, during a show by the all-female band in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Jason Reed more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead guitarist and band founder Steph Paynes performs a solo with her bow, in the same style as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, during a show by the all-female band in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
16 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes plays her guitar with a bow in the same style as Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes plays her guitar with a bow in the same style as Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes plays her guitar with a bow in the same style as Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin fans shake their heads with the music during a performance by the band at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin fans shake their heads with the music during a performance by the band at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin fans shake their heads with the music during a performance by the band at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley (L) performs alongside band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley (L) performs alongside band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley (L) performs alongside band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
20 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley interacts with the audience at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley interacts with the audience at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley interacts with the audience at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
21 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs during the song "Whole Lotta Love" with band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R ) at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs during the song "Whole Lotta Love" with band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R ) at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs during the song "Whole Lotta Love" with band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R ) at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
22 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes sips from a glass of Irish whiskey on stage during a live show at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes sips from a glass of Irish whiskey on stage during a live show at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes sips from a glass of Irish whiskey on stage during a live show at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
23 / 25
<p>The all-female band Lez Zeppelin pose for a picture on stage before their live show at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. Pictured are (L-R) band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes, lead singer Shannon Conley, drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and bass player Megan x Thomas. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

The all-female band Lez Zeppelin pose for a picture on stage before their live show at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. Pictured are (L-R) band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes, lead singer Shannon Conley, drummer...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

The all-female band Lez Zeppelin pose for a picture on stage before their live show at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. Pictured are (L-R) band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes, lead singer Shannon Conley, drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and bass player Megan x Thomas. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
24 / 25
<p>Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R) performs on stage with lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R) performs on stage with lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R) performs on stage with lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Profile: Paris Jackson

Profile: Paris Jackson

Next Slideshows

Profile: Paris Jackson

Profile: Paris Jackson

Michael Jackson's teen daughter is rushed to hospital following an apparent suicide attempt.

Jun 05 2013
Courtside Candids

Courtside Candids

Sometimes the players aren't the only stars at NBA games.

Jun 04 2013
CFDA awards red carpet

CFDA awards red carpet

Style highlights from the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards red carpet.

Jun 04 2013
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

A sampling of recent celebrity spottings.

May 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast