Zero gravity

<p>Astronaut Dale Gardner, having just completed the major portion of his second extravehicular activity (EVA) period in three days, holds up a "For Sale" sign referring to the two satellites, Palapa B-2 and Westar 6 that they retrieved from orbit after their Payload Assist Modules (PAM) failed to fire, aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in this NASA handout photo dated November 14, 1984. Astronaut Joseph P. Allen IV, who also participated in the two EVAs, is reflected in Gardner's helmet visor. A portion of each of two recovered satellites is in the lower right corner, with Westar 6 nearer Discovery's aft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Tuesday, October 22, 2013

Astronaut Dale Gardner, having just completed the major portion of his second extravehicular activity (EVA) period in three days, holds up a "For Sale" sign referring to the two satellites, Palapa B-2 and Westar 6 that they retrieved from orbit after their Payload Assist Modules (PAM) failed to fire, aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in this NASA handout photo dated November 14, 1984. Astronaut Joseph P. Allen IV, who also participated in the two EVAs, is reflected in Gardner's helmet visor. A portion of each of two recovered satellites is in the lower right corner, with Westar 6 nearer Discovery's aft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Chris Hadfield, Expedition 34 flight engineer, watches a water bubble float freely between him and the camera, showing his image refracted, in the Unity node of the International Space Station, in this handout photo courtesy of NASA, taken January 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station as he participates in Space Shuttle Atlantis' first spacewalk of mission STS-129 as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this photo released by NASA and taken November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station as he participates in Space Shuttle Atlantis' first spacewalk of mission STS-129 as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this photo released by NASA and taken November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi waves at his crewmate Steve Robinson, during an extravehicular activity which they shared on August 1, 2005. REUTERS/NASA</p>

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi waves at his crewmate Steve Robinson, during an extravehicular activity which they shared on August 1, 2005. REUTERS/NASA

<p>NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters</p>

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg, currently serving as part of Expedition 36 aboard the International Space Station, demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity in this still image taken from NASA video released July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

<p>Astronaut Stephen K. Robinson, STS-114 mission specialist, anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station's Canadarm2, participates in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity (EVA) August 3, 2005. The blackness of space and Earth's horizon form the backdrop for the image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Astronaut Stephen K. Robinson, STS-114 mission specialist, anchored to a foot restraint on the International Space Station's Canadarm2, participates in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity (EVA) August 3, 2005. The blackness of space and Earth's horizon form the backdrop for the image. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Astronaut Nicole Stott, STS-128 mission specialist waves as she pauses during the mission's first spacewalk with the International Space Station's solar panels as a backdrop as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this NASA handout photo taken September 1, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Astronaut Nicole Stott, STS-128 mission specialist waves as she pauses during the mission's first spacewalk with the International Space Station's solar panels as a backdrop as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this NASA handout photo taken September 1, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Expedition 32 flight engineer, takes part in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station in this NASA handout photo taken September 5, 2012. During the six-hour, 28-minute spacewalk, Williams and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide (visible in the reflections of Williams helmet visor) completed the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU) that was hampered by a possible misalignment and damaged threads where a bolt must be placed. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Expedition 32 flight engineer, takes part in the mission's third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station in this NASA handout photo taken September 5, 2012. During the six-hour, 28-minute spacewalk, Williams and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide (visible in the reflections of Williams helmet visor) completed the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit (MBSU) that was hampered by a possible misalignment and damaged threads where a bolt must be placed. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger holds stowage containers with her legs while floating freely in the Leonardo Multi-Purpose Logistics Module (MPLM) linked to the International Space Station in this handout image from NASA taken April 10, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger holds stowage containers with her legs while floating freely in the Leonardo Multi-Purpose Logistics Module (MPLM) linked to the International Space Station in this handout image from NASA taken April 10, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Spacewalker Robert Behnken works outside the International Space Station during Space Shuttle Discovery mission's second EVA (extravehicular activity) in this photo released by NASA and taken February 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout</p>

Spacewalker Robert Behnken works outside the International Space Station during Space Shuttle Discovery mission's second EVA (extravehicular activity) in this photo released by NASA and taken February 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout

<p>NASA astronaut Nicholas Patrick holds onto the International Space Station's new cupola, with Earth in the background, during his spacewalk in this image released by NASA and taken February 17, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout</p>

NASA astronaut Nicholas Patrick holds onto the International Space Station's new cupola, with Earth in the background, during his spacewalk in this image released by NASA and taken February 17, 2010. REUTERS/NASA Handout

<p>Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, Expedition 19/20 flight engineer, takes pictures out the forward Kibo or JEM window of the International Space Station as the Space Shuttle Endeavour approaches for docking July 17, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, Expedition 19/20 flight engineer, takes pictures out the forward Kibo or JEM window of the International Space Station as the Space Shuttle Endeavour approaches for docking July 17, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>NASA astronaut Catherine Coleman, Expedition 26 flight engineer, occupies the commander's station on the flight deck of space shuttle Discovery in this image taken March 6, 2011 and released March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA</p>

NASA astronaut Catherine Coleman, Expedition 26 flight engineer, occupies the commander's station on the flight deck of space shuttle Discovery in this image taken March 6, 2011 and released March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

<p>Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. uses a digital still camera to take a picture of the reflection in his helmet visor as he works outside the International Space Station during Space Shuttle Atlantis' first spacewalk of mission STS-129 as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this photo released by NASA and taken November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. uses a digital still camera to take a picture of the reflection in his helmet visor as he works outside the International Space Station during Space Shuttle Atlantis' first spacewalk of mission STS-129 as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in this photo released by NASA and taken November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

<p>Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr. stands with the U.S. flag on the lunar surface during the Apollo 12 mission, in this 1969 file photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout</p>

Charles "Pete" Conrad Jr. stands with the U.S. flag on the lunar surface during the Apollo 12 mission, in this 1969 file photo. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

