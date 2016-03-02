Zika in the water
Trash and the carcass of a dog float in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil, March 1, 2016. Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like...more
Ivanildo paddles his boat in front of his stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luxury buildings are reflected in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo drinks water in front of her stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fisherman is seen in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A child is seen in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo uses her boat in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Children walk in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A men are seen in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo sits in his boat near stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy stands in front of his stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Laundry hangs on a clothesline in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A dog walks under a stilt house at the lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sewer and water discharge pipes are seen inside a canal in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Super Tuesday
Our latest photos from the crucial primary voting contest.
Laying eyes on Trump
The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The endorsement game
Who's endorsing who in the primary race.
Al Qaeda Inc.
The global reach of al Qaeda-affiliated groups from Syria's Nusra Front to Somalia's al Shabaab.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.