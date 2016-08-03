Zimbabwe tensions rising
A man reacts as anti-riot police look on after they used batons to break up a peaceful march during a protest against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Douglas Mahiya, information secretary of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) is escorted by detectives as he arrives at the Harare Magistrates' court, July 29, 2016. Mahiya was detained over a statement the association...more
Supporters of Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's sit outside the Harare Magistrates court during Mawarire's trial, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Residents of Epworth suburb flee as riot police fire teargas after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman prays in an open space in the suburb of Mbare in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Books are seen in an empty classroom at Epworth Secondary School in Epworth near Harare, Zimbabwe, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman walk along an empty street in the central business district of Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean boy stands in front of anti-riot police at the entrance at the Harare Magistrates' court, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police chase after protesters during a march against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A tyre burns on a street in Mufakose in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police drive past the Harare Central Police station, where Pastor Evan Mawarire (not in the picture), who organized a 'stay at home' anti-government protest, appeared in Zimbabwe July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Riot police detain residents of Epworth suburb after a protest by taxi drivers turned violent in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot police are seen trough a broken car window after they clashed with protesters during a march against President Robert Mugabe's government's handling of the economy in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean Pastor Evan Mawarire's followers light candles after his release at Harare Magistrates court, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Rebels fight Syrian army push on Aleppo
Rebel and government forces fight for control of Aleppo in Syria.
Dinner at the White House
Obama hosts Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife at the White House.
Frontlines of Libya
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government battle with Islamic State fighters in Sirte.
The graves of Arlington
Family and friends mourn the loss of loved ones inside Arlington Cemetery's Section 60 where military members killed in the wars of Iraq and Afghanistan are...
MORE IN PICTURES
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.