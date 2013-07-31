Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 31, 2013 | 1:20pm EDT

Zimbabwe votes

<p>Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
2 / 15
<p>Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 15
<p>Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
4 / 15
<p>Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
5 / 15
<p>A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
6 / 15
<p>A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
7 / 15
<p>Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
9 / 15
<p>A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
10 / 15
<p>Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
11 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
12 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
13 / 15
<p>A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
14 / 15
<p>Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo</p>

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

Next Slideshows

Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

An oil spill has blackened beaches at a Thai holiday island, impacting tourism, and threatening to spread to the mainland coast.

Jul 31 2013
Space odysseys

Space odysseys

From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.

Jul 31 2013
Outback border control

Outback border control

Australia's North West Mobile Force is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in patrolling the country's northwest.

Jul 31 2013
The battle for Homs

The battle for Homs

Syrian troops tighten their siege of the city.

Jul 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast