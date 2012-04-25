Zimmerman family photos
George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family
