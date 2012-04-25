Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 25, 2012 | 6:00pm EDT

Zimmerman family photos

<p>George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

George Zimmerman with family members in October 1988. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Close
1 / 5
<p>George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

George Zimmerman in Virginia in 1996. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Close
2 / 5
<p>George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

George Zimmerman in May 1989. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Close
3 / 5
<p>George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

George Zimmerman in a school photo from 1998. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Close
4 / 5
<p>George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family</p>

George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

George Zimmerman making a pizza in a home economics class at Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, in 2000. REUTERS/Zimmerman Family

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Africa's poaching problem

Africa's poaching problem

Next Slideshows

Africa's poaching problem

Africa's poaching problem

Elephant and rhino poaching is surging, driven by the growing purchasing power of Asia's newly affluent classes.

Apr 25 2012
Sierra Leone: 10 years later

Sierra Leone: 10 years later

A look at a now peaceful but still poor Sierra Leone, a decade after its bloody 11-year long civil war.

Apr 25 2012
Olympic pub crawl

Olympic pub crawl

A look at the many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer.

Apr 24 2012
Living near Chernobyl

Living near Chernobyl

Ivan Shamianok never left his village in spite of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, and he is now one of the last six that still live in a village near the...

Apr 24 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast