Pictures | Mon May 7, 2012 | 11:35am EDT

Zombies! Run!

<p>Runners emerge from the smoke house on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. Runners face man-made and natural obstacles on the course, while being chased by zombies, who try to take "health" flags off the runners belts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie chases a runner (L) on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie holds a doll in his mouth on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies chase runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie (top) and a runner go down a water slide at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies chase a runner (R) into a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie chases a runner (R) on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Runners are chased by a zombie (C) at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie lands in a pool of water on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie in nun's clothing chases runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Fake blood drips off the hands of a worker creating the look of zombies at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie checks her make-up in a mirror before chasing runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies walk off the course after chasing runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Two zombies wait to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombies waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>Zombies chase runners on the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

<p>A zombie waits to chase runners at the "Run for Your Lives" 5K obstacle course race in Amesbury, Massachusetts May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Monday, May 07, 2012

