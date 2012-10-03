Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 3, 2012 | 1:15pm EDT

Zuckerberg's gray t-shirt

<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
1 / 20
<p>Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool</p>

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg puts a coat on before walking to a rehearsal at the California Museum for the Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Sacramento, December 14, 2010. REUTERS/Hector Amezcua/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen attend the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
3 / 20
<p>Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laughs as he addresses students at the Moscow State University in Moscow, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
4 / 20
<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives to speak to reporters during a visit to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, November 7, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question from the audience after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
6 / 20
<p>Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg (3rd L) walks down as he visits a minority village in Vietnam's northern Sapa resort town, December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
8 / 20
<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
9 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks among the crowd gathered prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" during a news conference at Facebook headquarters in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
10 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and comedian Andy Samberg share a laugh during Zuckerberg's keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company's new location services feature called "Places" at a news conference in Palo Alto, August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
12 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Norbert von der Groeben

Close
13 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
14 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a question and answer session at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Close
15 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers his keynote address at the Facebook f8 Developers Conference in San Francisco, September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
16 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen &amp; Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
17 / 20
<p>Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes </p>

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Publicis CEO Maurice Levy attend the eG8 forum in Paris, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
18 / 20
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg listens to a question after unveiling a new messaging system during a news conference in San Francisco, November 15, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 20
<p>Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, October 03, 2012

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO and founder laughs outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 9, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Philippine population problem

Philippine population problem

Next Slideshows

Philippine population problem

Philippine population problem

Pitting himself against the Catholic church, the Philippine president has thrown his support behind a bill that will guarantee access to free birth control and...

Oct 02 2012
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.

Oct 01 2012
The richest French

The richest French

The 10 richest citizens of France.

Sep 28 2012
Never too old

Never too old

A look at seniors living life and proving that "you are as young as you feel."

Sep 28 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast