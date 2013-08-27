Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer...more
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, a sex drive-in will be officially opened August 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with...more
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked...more
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Honoring an Amazon chief
A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.
The Great Bull Run
The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.
Notting Hill Carnival
Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.
Trapping lobster
Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.