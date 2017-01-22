Sports
Patriots beat Steelers, set up Super Bowl versus Falcons
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. The New England Patriots scored the first 19 points of the second half to turn a tight contest into a romp as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 on Sunday to set up a Super Bowl clash against the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons.
Recent Sports News
Pliskova into last eight, hungry for grand slam success
MELBOURNE Karolina Pliskova reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday and is keen to prove right those tipping her for grand slam success.
Figure skating: Chen lands record five quads at U.S. nationals
Teenage prodigy Nathan Chen became the first skater to land five quads in a single programme as he claimed his first national title at the U.S. figure skating championships on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional
LONDON Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing program on Monday.
Top surviving seed Raonic safely into last eight
MELBOURNE Third seed Milos Raonic came safely through a potentially tricky match against Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third straight year.
Serena grinds down dogged Strycova to reach quarter-finals
MELBOURNE Serena Williams battled a misbehaving serve and scorching heat but stayed cool under pressure in a 7-5 6-4 win over Czech Barbora Strycova to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.