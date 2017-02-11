Sports
Usain Bolt fires 'All-Stars' to Nitro Series win
MELBOURNE Usain Bolt fired his team of international 'All Stars' to victory in the inaugural Nitro Athletics Series in Melbourne on Saturday, capping the glitzy event with a dominant win in the 4x100m relay to pip hosts Australia in the final standings.
Recent Sports News
Olympics: Speed skaters revel on fast ice at 2018 test event
SEOUL With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics less than a year away, athletes at the World Speed Skating Championships in South Korea have been impressed by the Gangneung venue which will host the event next year, said organizing chief Lee Hee-beom.
NFL indicates Texas 'bathroom bill' may affect Super Bowl hosting
Texas lawmakers could hurt the football-loving state's chances to attract a future Super Bowl if they adopt a measure that restricts access to bathrooms for transgender people, a National Football League spokesman said on Friday.
Men's Alpine skiing world downhill switched to Sunday after fog cancellation
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.
Raiders head coach Del Rio handed new four-year deal
Head coach Jack Del Rio has been handed a fresh four-year contract by the Oakland Raiders after leading the National Football League team to the playoffs last season, the franchise announced on Friday.
Knicks fans shout support for Oakley during Nuggets loss
NEW YORK New York Knicks fans found ammunition to show their displeasure with the dysfunctional NBA team, as the Madison Square Garden crowd saluted the banished Charles Oakley during Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.