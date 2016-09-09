Recent Sports News

Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood MELBOURNE The Nitro Series promised to make athletics a show and the sport's ultimate show-man Usain Bolt capped its first meeting in Melbourne on Saturday by propelling his team of international "All-Stars" to a crowd-pleasing win in the 4x100 meters relay.

An one ahead of Laird after third round at Phoenix Open South Korean An Byeong-hun, bidding for his first PGA Tour victory, took the sole third-round lead at the Phoenix Open on Saturday as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama slipped four shots behind.

Australia, France and U.S. progress in Davis Cup Davis Cup holders Argentina came from behind to beat Italy in a thrilling doubles match on Saturday and keep alive their hopes of retaining the trophy for at least one more day.

Freeney shares know-how with young Atlanta pass rushers HOUSTON Dwight Freeney has a long history of trying to make Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket, and the veteran defensive end has been schooling his fellow Atlanta Falcons pass rushers ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. Super Bowl