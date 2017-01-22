Recent Sports News

Pliskova into last eight, hungry for grand slam success MELBOURNE Karolina Pliskova reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday and is keen to prove right those tipping her for grand slam success. 2010 U.S. Open

Figure skating: Chen lands record five quads at U.S. nationals Teenage prodigy Nathan Chen became the first skater to land five quads in a single programme as he claimed his first national title at the U.S. figure skating championships on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional LONDON Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing program on Monday.

Top surviving seed Raonic safely into last eight MELBOURNE Third seed Milos Raonic came safely through a potentially tricky match against Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third straight year. 2010 U.S. Open