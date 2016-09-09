Edition:
Calm before the Super Bowl storm for Patriots, Falcons

HOUSTON The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons enjoyed an easy day ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, paying separate visits to NRG Stadium on Saturday to get acclimated with the site of the title game.

Bolt sprinkles star-dust as athletics goes Hollywood

MELBOURNE The Nitro Series promised to make athletics a show and the sport's ultimate show-man Usain Bolt capped its first meeting in Melbourne on Saturday by propelling his team of international "All-Stars" to a crowd-pleasing win in the 4x100 meters relay.

7:36am EST

An one ahead of Laird after third round at Phoenix Open

South Korean An Byeong-hun, bidding for his first PGA Tour victory, took the sole third-round lead at the Phoenix Open on Saturday as defending champion Hideki Matsuyama slipped four shots behind.

7:29pm EST

Australia, France and U.S. progress in Davis Cup

Davis Cup holders Argentina came from behind to beat Italy in a thrilling doubles match on Saturday and keep alive their hopes of retaining the trophy for at least one more day.

8:10pm EST

Freeney shares know-how with young Atlanta pass rushers

HOUSTON Dwight Freeney has a long history of trying to make Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket, and the veteran defensive end has been schooling his fellow Atlanta Falcons pass rushers ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 3:54pm EST

Women comprise nearly half of NFL audience, but more wanted

HOUSTON Women comprise 45 percent of the National Football League fan base, says an NFL spokeswoman as the league focuses on attracting more young women to the sport.

5:18pm EST

How the Raiders' big bet on Vegas could fall through