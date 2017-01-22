Edition:
Patriots beat Steelers, set up Super Bowl versus Falcons

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. The New England Patriots scored the first 19 points of the second half to turn a tight contest into a romp as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 on Sunday to set up a Super Bowl clash against the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons.

Pliskova into last eight, hungry for grand slam success

MELBOURNE Karolina Pliskova reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Monday and is keen to prove right those tipping her for grand slam success.

2010 U.S. Open 6:47am EST

Figure skating: Chen lands record five quads at U.S. nationals

Teenage prodigy Nathan Chen became the first skater to land five quads in a single programme as he claimed his first national title at the U.S. figure skating championships on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jan 22 2017

Double Olympic champion Adams to turn professional

LONDON Double gold medallist Nicola Adams is set to turn professional at the age of 34 after being released from her contract with Britain's Olympic boxing program on Monday.

6:32am EST

Top surviving seed Raonic safely into last eight

MELBOURNE Third seed Milos Raonic came safely through a potentially tricky match against Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(6) 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third straight year.

2010 U.S. Open 7:03am EST

Serena grinds down dogged Strycova to reach quarter-finals

MELBOURNE Serena Williams battled a misbehaving serve and scorching heat but stayed cool under pressure in a 7-5 6-4 win over Czech Barbora Strycova to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.

2010 U.S. Open 3:47am EST

Photo

Weekly sports business analysis