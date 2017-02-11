Recent Sports News

Olympics: Speed skaters revel on fast ice at 2018 test event SEOUL With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics less than a year away, athletes at the World Speed Skating Championships in South Korea have been impressed by the Gangneung venue which will host the event next year, said organizing chief Lee Hee-beom.

NFL indicates Texas 'bathroom bill' may affect Super Bowl hosting Texas lawmakers could hurt the football-loving state's chances to attract a future Super Bowl if they adopt a measure that restricts access to bathrooms for transgender people, a National Football League spokesman said on Friday. Super Bowl

Men's Alpine skiing world downhill switched to Sunday after fog cancellation ST MORITZ, Switzerland Poor visibility forced the cancellation of the blue riband men's downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships on Saturday.

Raiders head coach Del Rio handed new four-year deal Head coach Jack Del Rio has been handed a fresh four-year contract by the Oakland Raiders after leading the National Football League team to the playoffs last season, the franchise announced on Friday.