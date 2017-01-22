Women lead unprecedented worldwide mass protests against Trump WASHINGTON Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets of major American cities to lead an unprecedented wave of international protests against President Donald Trump, mocking and denouncing the new U.S. leader the day after his inauguration. |

United flights delayed after computer glitch grounds U.S. planes A computer problem forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights for about an hour on Sunday evening, causing a cascade of delays and annoying customers throughout the United States. Aerospace & Defense

Shootout at Texas mall leaves one dead, seven wounded SAN ANTONIO A bystander to a botched robbery at a Texas jewelry store was killed on Sunday, before one of the two robbers involved shot and wounded six other people while fleeing, police said on Sunday.

Supermarket operator Kroger to fill 10,000 permanent posts U.S. supermarket operator Kroger Co said on Monday it would fill 10,000 permanent positions in its supermarket divisions.

Patriots beat Steelers, set up Super Bowl versus Falcons FOXBOROUGH, Mass. The New England Patriots scored the first 19 points of the second half to turn a tight contest into a romp as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 on Sunday to set up a Super Bowl clash against the high-scoring Atlanta Falcons. Sports, Super Bowl

Suspect in Boston police car propane attack arrested A man suspected of leaving a burning propane tank next to a Boston squad car last week was taken into custody after an investigation into the incident, police said on Sunday.

First days of Trump era signal America's deepening political divide WASHINGTON In the blocks surrounding the White House, signs reading "Love Trumps Hate" and "Build Bridges Not Walls" littered the sidewalks on Sunday, the detritus of the Women's March protesting the policies of President Donald Trump.

FBI Director Comey, who angered Democrats, gets hug from Trump WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey upset Democrats over the email drama that engulfed Democrat Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. On Sunday, he got a hug from President Donald Trump. |