Immigration chaos and long nights led to Washington's court win SEATTLE/WASHINGTON When Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson arrived in Seattle last Saturday after a trip to Florida, public outrage over the immigration order issued the previous day by President Donald Trump was quickly growing. He went home, greeted his family and then went to work. Politics, Election 2016,

U.S. moves to resume admitting refugees, including Syrians WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Saturday moved to begin admitting refugees, including Syrians, as soon as Monday after a federal judge on Friday blocked a Trump administration temporary ban on refugee admissions.An email from the State Department's refugee office reviewed by Reuters Saturday said the U.S. government is working with its legal team and interagency and overseas partners to comply with the ruling. United Nations, Politics, Election 2016, Syria

'So-called judge' derided by Trump known for fairness, work with youth U.S. Judge James Robart emerged from relative obscurity on Saturday as the first justice to come under fire from the president since he took office after his temporary order to lift Donald Trump's immigration ban. Politics, Election 2016

U.S. backs off bid to reopen CIA 'black site' prisons: officials WASHINGTON The Trump administration has for now backed off a draft executive order that would have called for a review of whether the United States should reopen overseas "black site" prisons, where interrogation techniques often condemned as torture were used, U.S. officials have told Reuters.

New York police question man in connection with grisly Howard Beach murder A man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with last summer's murder of a woman found sexually assaulted and murdered along a jogging path in the Queens neighborhood of Howard Beach, New York police said.

One hiker killed, four injured in fall down California 'ice chute' One person was killed and four injured on Saturday when they fell down a steep, icy ravine known as an ice chute while hiking in the mountains near Los Angeles, officials said.

Los Angeles police make arrests 24 years after fatal apartment fire Los Angeles police have arrested an undisclosed number of people in connection with a deadly 1993 apartment fire that killed seven children as well as several adults, authorities said on Saturday.

Trump's travel ban has revoked 60,000 visas for now NEW YORK/WASHINGTON About 60,000 visas were revoked under U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the State Department said on Friday, in one of several government communications clarifying how the order is being rolled out. | Politics, Election 2016,