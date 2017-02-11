Yale to change name of college tied to 19th century slavery defender Yale University will change the name of its Calhoun College after protesters said the Ivy League school should drop the honor it gave to an alumnus who was a prominent advocate of U.S. slavery, the university said on Saturday.

Hundreds of immigrants arrested in 'routine' U.S. enforcement surge U.S. federal immigration agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least four states this week in what officials on Friday called routine enforcement actions. |

Defections by Sears, Kmart cap week of controversy for Trump brands Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products. | Tech

Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast HOUSTON A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.

Woman dies in escalator fall at New York's World Trade Center Oculus A 29-year-old woman died on Saturday after she fell more than 30 feet (9 meters) from an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus, part of a new, multi-billion-dollar transportation and shopping hub in lower Manhattan.

Trump weighs revised travel ban, Supreme Court test still possible PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering issuing a new executive order banning citizens of certain countries traveling to the United States after his initial attempt to clamp down on immigration and refugees snarled to a halt amid political and judicial chaos. | Politics, Election 2016,

GoJet flight returns to Boston after pilots smell smoke: media Pilots flew a GoJet plane bound for North Carolina back to Boston after they smelled smoke in the cockpit, an ABC-affiliated TV channel in Boston reported on Saturday.