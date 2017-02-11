Edition:
United States

U.S. News

Topics also related to U.S. News:

Protesters face off as U.S. abortion debate heats up

Photo

WASHINGTON/MARIETTA, Ga. Anti-abortion protesters rallied at scores of Planned Parenthood clinics on Saturday to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the health services provider of federal funding, while supporters of the organization staged counter-demonstrations around the United States. | Video

Continue Reading

Yale to change name of college tied to 19th century slavery defender

Yale University will change the name of its Calhoun College after protesters said the Ivy League school should drop the honor it gave to an alumnus who was a prominent advocate of U.S. slavery, the university said on Saturday.

Feb 11 2017

Hundreds of immigrants arrested in 'routine' U.S. enforcement surge

U.S. federal immigration agents arrested hundreds of undocumented immigrants in at least four states this week in what officials on Friday called routine enforcement actions. | Video

Feb 11 2017

Defections by Sears, Kmart cap week of controversy for Trump brands

Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products. | Video

Tech Feb 11 2017

Trump says he will bring down the price of wall on Mexico's border

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.

Politics, Election 2016, Mexico, Feb 11 2017

Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast

HOUSTON A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.

Feb 11 2017

Woman dies in escalator fall at New York's World Trade Center Oculus

A 29-year-old woman died on Saturday after she fell more than 30 feet (9 meters) from an escalator at the World Trade Center Oculus, part of a new, multi-billion-dollar transportation and shopping hub in lower Manhattan.

Feb 11 2017

Trump weighs revised travel ban, Supreme Court test still possible

PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is considering issuing a new executive order banning citizens of certain countries traveling to the United States after his initial attempt to clamp down on immigration and refugees snarled to a halt amid political and judicial chaos. | Video

Politics, Election 2016, Feb 10 2017

GoJet flight returns to Boston after pilots smell smoke: media

Pilots flew a GoJet plane bound for North Carolina back to Boston after they smelled smoke in the cockpit, an ABC-affiliated TV channel in Boston reported on Saturday.

Feb 11 2017

U.S. lottery operators worry as fewer millennials line up to play

LOS ANGELES Young Americans are showing less interest in buying lotto tickets than their parents, prompting lottery officials to worry about the odds for future growth.

Feb 10 2017

Top News Video

Protesters face off over Planned Parenthood funding

Report
 Protesters face off over Planned Parenthood funding

» More Top News Video

Top News

» More Top News

Pictures

Photo

New Zealanders race to rescue stranded whales

Photo

From Mosul to Michigan

Photo

Trump's political picks

Photo

First 100 days of Trump

» More Pictures

Topics also related to U.S. News: