World News

Expectations low as Syria's warring sides meet

ASTANA Syria's warring sides met for talks for the first time in nine months on Monday, with frosty initial exchanges suggesting chances of a significant breakthrough were slim as the country's six-year-old conflict ground on.

Colombians protest against return of bullfighting


Police storm pro-bull taming rally in India

 Police storm pro-bull taming rally in India (1:20)

Japanese government panel leans to one-off law for emperor's abdication

TOKYO A Japanese government panel suggested on Monday that a one-off law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate was the preferable way to let the octogenarian monarch step down, rather than revising the Imperial House Law to also let future emperors retire.

9:27am EST

Iraq PM orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle

BAGHDAD Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday ordered an investigation into allegations that members of Iraq's security forces and a Shi'ite paramilitary group had kidnapped and abused civilians in the campaign to take back Mosul from Islamic State.

7:54am EST

Kremlin says expects to agree date for Trump-Putin phone call soon

MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday it expected to soon agree a date for the first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that it had no information for now about when the two men might hold their first meeting.

Politics, Election 2016 5:17am EST

Hardline party on front line of Venezuelan political war

CARACAS Visitors to the headquarters of Venezuela's Popular Will party are greeted by large photos of global political heroes from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi.

Nelson Mandela 8:07am EST

France's Fillon says Russia sanctions pointless, dialogue needed

BERLIN European Union sanctions on Russia are pointless, the frontrunner in France's presidential election Francois Fillon said on Monday during a visit to Berlin, warning of a risk that Russia and the United States forge links that exclude the EU.

8:41am EST

Photo

What the first ladies wore

Photo

Women march on Washington

Photo

World of women's marches

Photo

Inaugural balls for the 45th president

