North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
SEOUL/WASHINGTON North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.
Recent World News
Peru says U.S. is not planning to detain wanted ex-president
LIMA/SAN FRANCISCO Peru has been informed by U.S. authorities that they are not planning to keep former Peru President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe, from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.
Indonesians to vote in local polls with eye on presidency
JAKARTA Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions.
Greece says bailout deal close, Juncker says it's on shaky ground
ATHENS/BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
Islamic State's Syrian stronghold should be isolated by spring: UK minister
ERBIL, Iraq Western-backed Syrian forces should isolate Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria "by the spring" before an offensive on the city itself, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Saturday.
Spain's Rajoy cements grip on his party ahead of tricky term
MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy secured the backing of his conservative People's Party (PP) on Saturday to stay on as its leader as his minority government attempts to forge pacts with the opposition to pass a budget and stay in power.