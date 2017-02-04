Recent World News

China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty after deadly bus fire BEIJING The government of the northern Chinese region of Ningxia has punished 11 officials for dereliction of duty after a deadly bus fire last year killed 18 people in the regional capital Yinchuan.

Mass protests force Romania to scrap decree decriminalizing graft BUCHAREST Romania's prime minister said on Saturday he was scrapping a decree that would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption, bowing to one of the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to Trump CAIRO The leader of Al Qaeda's Yemen branch said in a recorded speech released on Friday that the U.S. raid carried out last week had failed and was a blow to President Donald Trump. Yemen

Anonymous posters criticizing pope appear in Rome ROME Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities. Pope