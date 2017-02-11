World News

Edition:
North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation

SEOUL/WASHINGTON North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.

German mayor to fight deportation of Hindu family

 German mayor to fight deportation of Hindu family (1:18)

Hundreds of immigrants arrested in 'routine' U.S. enforcement surge

 Hundreds of immigrants arrested in 'routine' U.S. enforcement surge (1:39)

Polish PM flown to Warsaw for checks after car crash

 Polish PM flown to Warsaw for checks after car crash (1:15)

Peru says U.S. is not planning to detain wanted ex-president

LIMA/SAN FRANCISCO Peru has been informed by U.S. authorities that they are not planning to keep former Peru President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe, from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Feb 11 2017

Indonesians to vote in local polls with eye on presidency

JAKARTA Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions.

Indonesia 12:02am EST

Greece says bailout deal close, Juncker says it's on shaky ground

ATHENS/BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.

Greece Feb 11 2017

Islamic State's Syrian stronghold should be isolated by spring: UK minister

ERBIL, Iraq Western-backed Syrian forces should isolate Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria "by the spring" before an offensive on the city itself, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Saturday.

Syria Feb 11 2017

Spain's Rajoy cements grip on his party ahead of tricky term

MADRID Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy secured the backing of his conservative People's Party (PP) on Saturday to stay on as its leader as his minority government attempts to forge pacts with the opposition to pass a budget and stay in power.

Spain Feb 11 2017

