Recent World News

Japanese government panel leans to one-off law for emperor's abdication TOKYO A Japanese government panel suggested on Monday that a one-off law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate was the preferable way to let the octogenarian monarch step down, rather than revising the Imperial House Law to also let future emperors retire.

Iraq PM orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle BAGHDAD Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday ordered an investigation into allegations that members of Iraq's security forces and a Shi'ite paramilitary group had kidnapped and abused civilians in the campaign to take back Mosul from Islamic State.

Kremlin says expects to agree date for Trump-Putin phone call soon MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday it expected to soon agree a date for the first phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that it had no information for now about when the two men might hold their first meeting. Politics, Election 2016

Hardline party on front line of Venezuelan political war CARACAS Visitors to the headquarters of Venezuela's Popular Will party are greeted by large photos of global political heroes from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi. Nelson Mandela