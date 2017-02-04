World News

Edition:
Trump says U.S. will work to restore peace in Ukraine

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko the United States will work to restore peace along the border with Russia.

Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president

 Civilian deaths lay on Russia - Ukrainian president (1:43)

More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies

 More than 2,000 protesters in Paris denounce Trump's immigration policies (0:56)

A U.S. Muslim political startup with an urgent mission

 A U.S. Muslim political startup with an urgent mission (2:34)

China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty after deadly bus fire

BEIJING The government of the northern Chinese region of Ningxia has punished 11 officials for dereliction of duty after a deadly bus fire last year killed 18 people in the regional capital Yinchuan.

8:32pm EST

Mass protests force Romania to scrap decree decriminalizing graft

BUCHAREST Romania's prime minister said on Saturday he was scrapping a decree that would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution for corruption, bowing to one of the biggest protests since the fall of dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1989.

3:33pm EST

Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to Trump

CAIRO The leader of Al Qaeda's Yemen branch said in a recorded speech released on Friday that the U.S. raid carried out last week had failed and was a blow to President Donald Trump.

Yemen 3:20pm EST

Anonymous posters criticizing pope appear in Rome

ROME Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.

Pope 8:38pm EST

Thousands protest in London against Trump's refugee ban

LONDON Several thousand people demonstrated outside the U.S. embassy in London on Saturday against President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. | Video

Politics, Election 2016, U.S. 10:14am EST

