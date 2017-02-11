Recent World News

Peru says U.S. is not planning to detain wanted ex-president LIMA/SAN FRANCISCO Peru has been informed by U.S. authorities that they are not planning to keep former Peru President Alejandro Toledo, who is wanted in connection with a corruption probe, from boarding a flight to Israel from California in the coming hours, a source in Peru's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Indonesians to vote in local polls with eye on presidency JAKARTA Tens of millions of Indonesians head to the polls on Wednesday in local elections across the Muslim-majority country, with bitter feuding over the powerful post of Jakarta governor stoking political and religious tensions. Indonesia

Greece says bailout deal close, Juncker says it's on shaky ground ATHENS/BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well. Greece

Islamic State's Syrian stronghold should be isolated by spring: UK minister ERBIL, Iraq Western-backed Syrian forces should isolate Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria "by the spring" before an offensive on the city itself, British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Saturday. Syria