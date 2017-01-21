Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits. Politics, Election 2016, Health

Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare WASHINGTON President Donald Trump directed government agencies on Friday to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare, using his first hours in the White House to make good on a campaign promise to start dismantling his predecessor's healthcare law. | Politics, Election 2016, Health

Trump to target Obama's climate initiatives: White House website WASHINGTON Donald Trump's administration is committed to eliminating Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives to help boost the oil and gas industry, according to a statement posted on the White House website on Friday. Politics, Election 2016, Environment

Obama commutes prison sentences for 330 before leaving office WASHINGTON President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates, particularly drug offenders, on Thursday, making his quest to reduce what he viewed as overly harsh punishments one of his final acts in office. Politics, Election 2016, U.S.