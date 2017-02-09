U.S. House speaker says Obamacare replacement will pass this year WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly. | Politics, Election 2016, Health

Trump administration will uphold election system's designation as critical infrastructure WASHINGTON U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday said he backed a decision in the Obama administration's final days to designate elections systems as critical infrastructure in order to boost their cyber defenses, after the government concluded Russian hackers tried to influence the 2016 presidential race. Politics, Election 2016

U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration. Politics, Election 2016

U.S. makes limited exceptions to sanctions on Russian spy agency WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday adjusted sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to the measures put in place by former President Barack Obama over accusations Moscow tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with cyber attacks on political organizations. World, Russia

Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. | U.S., Politics, Election 2016