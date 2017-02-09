Barack Obama
With eye on Obamacare, Price takes helm as U.S. health secretary
WASHINGTON Tom Price was sworn in as U.S. secretary of health on Friday, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system.
Trump adviser discussed sanctions with Russian envoy: Washington Post
WASHINGTON White House national security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Moscow's ambassador to the United States during the month before President Donald Trump took office, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
U.S. House speaker says Obamacare replacement will pass this year
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly.
Trump administration will uphold election system's designation as critical infrastructure
WASHINGTON U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday said he backed a decision in the Obama administration's final days to designate elections systems as critical infrastructure in order to boost their cyber defenses, after the government concluded Russian hackers tried to influence the 2016 presidential race.
Factbox: Sweeping U.S. Dodd-Frank financial law created new agencies, rules
The Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, named for former Democratic lawmakers Senator Chris Dodd and Representative Barney Frank, was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010 as a response to the financial crisis.
U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare
WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
Coal rule killed by U.S. Congress, others near chopping block
WASHINGTON The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
U.S. makes limited exceptions to sanctions on Russian spy agency
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday adjusted sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to the measures put in place by former President Barack Obama over accusations Moscow tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with cyber attacks on political organizations.
Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration.
Republicans take first steps to kill Obama-era regulations
WASHINGTON Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act.
Trump says he will bring down the price of wall on Mexico's border
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.