Barack Obama
Factbox: Sweeping U.S. Dodd-Frank financial law created new agencies, rules
The Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, named for former Democratic lawmakers Senator Chris Dodd and Representative Barney Frank, was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010 as a response to the financial crisis.
U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare
WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.
Coal rule killed by U.S. Congress, others near chopping block
WASHINGTON The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
U.S. makes limited exceptions to sanctions on Russian spy agency
WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday adjusted sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to the measures put in place by former President Barack Obama over accusations Moscow tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with cyber attacks on political organizations.
Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. | Video
Republicans take first steps to kill Obama-era regulations
WASHINGTON Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act.
Medical students, faculty rally to try to save Obamacare
CHICAGO Hundreds of medical students and faculty members gathered at Northwestern University's school of medicine in Chicago on Monday to voice their opposition to the dismantling of Obamacare.
Trump aides divided over policy shielding 'dreamer' immigrants: sources
WASHINGTON Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House.
Tensions simmer below surface as Trump, Republicans map strategy
PHILADELPHIA When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.
Republican ideas for healthcare reforms could spell trouble for U.S. states
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
Politics Video
‘Tales’ has a new home
"Tales from the Trail" has joined with the Reuters election live blog to bring you even more coverage of the race for the White House.
Trump: U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order
WASHINGTON/PALM BEACH, Fla U.S. President Donald Trump said the Justice Department will win an appeal filed late Saturday of a judge's order lifting a travel ban he had imposed on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries. | Video