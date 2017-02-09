Edition:
With eye on Obamacare, Price takes helm as U.S. health secretary

WASHINGTON Tom Price was sworn in as U.S. secretary of health on Friday, putting in place a determined opponent of Obamacare to help President Donald Trump fulfill his pledge to dismantle his predecessor's law and reshape the country's healthcare system. | Video

Trump adviser discussed sanctions with Russian envoy: Washington Post

WASHINGTON White House national security adviser Michael Flynn privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Moscow's ambassador to the United States during the month before President Donald Trump took office, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

World, Politics, Election 2016, Russia Feb 09 2017

U.S. House speaker says Obamacare replacement will pass this year

WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives' Republican leader said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law would be completed this year, trying to dispel the idea that the party is retreating from its campaign promise to dismantle Obamacare quickly. | Video

Politics, Election 2016, Health Feb 08 2017

Trump administration will uphold election system's designation as critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Tuesday said he backed a decision in the Obama administration's final days to designate elections systems as critical infrastructure in order to boost their cyber defenses, after the government concluded Russian hackers tried to influence the 2016 presidential race.

Politics, Election 2016 Feb 07 2017

Factbox: Sweeping U.S. Dodd-Frank financial law created new agencies, rules

The Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, named for former Democratic lawmakers Senator Chris Dodd and Representative Barney Frank, was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2010 as a response to the financial crisis.

Politics, Election 2016, Money Feb 03 2017

U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare

WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration.

Politics, Election 2016 Feb 02 2017

Coal rule killed by U.S. Congress, others near chopping block

WASHINGTON The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.

Politics, Election 2016, Environment Feb 02 2017

U.S. makes limited exceptions to sanctions on Russian spy agency

WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday adjusted sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to the measures put in place by former President Barack Obama over accusations Moscow tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with cyber attacks on political organizations.

World, Russia Feb 02 2017

Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. | Video

U.S., Politics, Election 2016 Jan 31 2017

Republicans take first steps to kill Obama-era regulations

WASHINGTON Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act.

Politics, Election 2016 Jan 30 2017

Trump says he will bring down the price of wall on Mexico's border

Feb 11 2017

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump pushed back early on Saturday on assertions that the wall he wants built on the U.S. border with Mexico would cost more than anticipated and said he would reduce the price.

