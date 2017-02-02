U.S. Republicans wrestle with effort to gut Obamacare WASHINGTON Republicans in Congress struggled on Thursday with their efforts to dismantle Obamacare, with conservatives urging haste while some lawmakers said the task had become more of a repair job than the repeal of the U.S. healthcare law promised by President Donald Trump's administration. Politics, Election 2016

U.S. makes limited exceptions to sanctions on Russian spy agency WASHINGTON The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday adjusted sanctions on Russian intelligence agency FSB, making limited exceptions to the measures put in place by former President Barack Obama over accusations Moscow tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with cyber attacks on political organizations. World, Russia

Trump order targeting business rules leaves key regulations untouched WASHINGTON President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday that will seek to dramatically reduce federal regulations, but the policy will not apply to most of the financial reform rules introduced by the Obama administration. | U.S., Politics, Election 2016

Republicans take first steps to kill Obama-era regulations WASHINGTON Republicans on Monday continued their drive to loosen U.S. regulation, taking the first step to kill five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the virtually untested Congressional Review Act. Politics, Election 2016

Trump aides divided over policy shielding 'dreamer' immigrants: sources WASHINGTON Divisions have emerged among advisers to President Donald Trump over whether to rescind a signature policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama, that shields young immigrants from deportation, according to congressional sources and Republicans close to the White House. Politics, Election 2016, U.S.

Tensions simmer below surface as Trump, Republicans map strategy PHILADELPHIA When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency. Politics, Election 2016