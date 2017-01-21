Barack Obama
Trump inauguration draws nearly 31 million U.S. television viewers
LOS ANGELES Nearly 31 million viewers watched live U.S. television coverage of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, far fewer than tuned in to Barack Obama's first swearing-in, but otherwise the biggest such audience since Ronald Reagan entered office, ratings firm Nielsen reported on Saturday.
Trump order paves way for agencies to weaken health law
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.
Trump, in Oval Office, signs first order on Obamacare
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump directed government agencies on Friday to freeze regulations and take steps to weaken Obamacare, using his first hours in the White House to make good on a campaign promise to start dismantling his predecessor's healthcare law. | Video
Trump to target Obama's climate initiatives: White House website
WASHINGTON Donald Trump's administration is committed to eliminating Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other environmental initiatives to help boost the oil and gas industry, according to a statement posted on the White House website on Friday.
Chapo extradition seen boosting U.S.-Mexico security relations under Trump
MEXICO CITY Irrespective of whether Mexico's decision to extradite drug kingpin Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman aimed to honor outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama or appease his successor, Donald Trump, law enforcement from both countries say it bodes well for security cooperation.
Obama commutes prison sentences for 330 before leaving office
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentences of 330 federal inmates, particularly drug offenders, on Thursday, making his quest to reduce what he viewed as overly harsh punishments one of his final acts in office.
U.S. governors want Congress to keep funding health benefits for poor
WASHINGTON U.S. Republican governors on Thursday urged Washington lawmakers to keep funding health benefits for millions of low-income Americans, even as Congress is working to repeal Obamacare, President Barack Obama's landmark health insurance law.
U.S. transfers four Guantanamo inmates in waning hours of Obama tenure
WASHINGTON The United States sent four detainees from the Guantanamo Bay military prison to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking President Barack Obama's final prisoner transfers from a facility whose continued existence he said would be judged harshly by history.
Israel's right wing has grand plans for Trump era
JERUSALEM Israel's right wing has been eagerly awaiting Donald Trump's arrival in the White House, hoping a Republican president will usher in a new era of support for Israeli settlement-building on land Palestinians want for a state. | Video
Obama to Trump: Keep Russia sanctions separate from nuclear talks
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama urged President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to keep separate the issue of economic sanctions on Russia from the pursuit of talks to reduce nuclear stockpiles. | Video
Trump to talk manufacturing with executives, meet labor leaders
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump planned to hold meetings on Monday with business and labor leaders at the start of his first full week in office, seeking to work quickly on his campaign promise to boost the American manufacturing sector and deliver more jobs.
