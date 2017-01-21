Afghanistan's Abdullah welcomes Trump commitment to troops KABUL Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that the United States would continue its support for the Afghan government after American President Donald Trump publicly spoke with U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan after his inauguration on Friday. World,

Afghan orchestra puts women's rights center stage at Davos DAVOS, Switzerland Global leaders who attend the annual World Economic Forum in Davos are used to discussing women's rights on panels. On Thursday they got a chance to hear an all-female Afghan orchestra that has overcome Islamist death threats on its way to its first international performance in the elite ski resort. | Davos,

Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan attack PESHAWAR, Pakistan The Afghan Taliban has sought to reassure the United Arab Emirates that it was not behind an attack in the southern city of Kandahar that killed five UAE diplomats and injured the ambassador, senior Taliban officials said on Thursday. World,

Afghan journalists face more threats as violence spreads KABUL Afghan journalists say they are facing more risks than ever as both insurgents and unscrupulous government officials increasingly threaten, assault, and even murder reporters. World,

Aid groups need $550 million to confront worsening Afghan crisis: U.N. KABUL International aid groups needs more than a half a billion dollars this year to help millions of Afghans struggling with increased violence and a bleak economy, as a humanitarian crisis worsens, a senior U.N. official told Reuters. World, United Nations

Turkey says captures nightclub attacker who acted for Islamic State ISTANBUL Turkish authorities have captured the gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day, an Uzbek national they said was trained in Afghanistan and had clearly acted on behalf of Islamic State. | World, Syria

Istanbul nightclub attacker from Uzbekistan, admits guilt: governor ISTANBUL The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day was born in Uzbekistan and received training in Afghanistan, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said on Tuesday after police caught him in a city suburb. World,

Teachers kidnapped by suspected Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan JALALABAD, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State militants kidnapped 12 teachers and two other staff of a religious school in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, officials said. World,