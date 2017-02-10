Edition:
Suicide bomber kills seven, wounds 20 in Afghan provincial capital: official

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan A suicide bomber killed seven people and wounded 20 others outside a bank in the capital city of Afghanistan's Helmand province on Saturday, the governor's office said on Saturday.

Afghan military would support more foreign troops, official says

KABUL The Afghan Defense Ministry welcomed on Friday suggestions by the commander of international forces in Afghanistan that more troops were needed to train Afghan security forces, who are battling to hold back a growing Taliban-led insurgency.

Trump speaks with Afghan leader, U.S. commander calls for more troops

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump and his Afghan counterpart discussed security in a phone call on Thursday, officials said, hours after the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said thousands more troops were needed to break a stalemate with the Taliban.

Shifting Afghan frontlines make aid work harder, more dangerous

KABUL When a convoy of Red Cross workers drove into remote northern Afghanistan on Wednesday with supplies for victims of snow storms, they were entering a region that had recently seen dangerous and unpredictable changes.

U.S. general wants thousands more troops to break Afghan stalemate

WASHINGTON The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday he needs several thousand more international troops in order to break a stalemate in the long war with Taliban insurgents, signaling the matter may soon be put before President Donald Trump. | Video

U.S. general calls for review of relationship with Pakistan

WASHINGTON The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday that there was a need for a "holistic review" of the relationship with Pakistan, potentially opening the door for a new approach to one of America's most vexing alliances.

Russian foreign ministry says ready to cooperate with NATO in Afghanistan: TASS

MOSCOW Moscow is ready to renew cooperation with the United States and other NATO powers to reach mutual goals in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, said in an interview with the state TASS agency published on Thursday.

Red Cross suspends Afghanistan operations after six aid workers killed

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) suspended operations in Afghanistan on Wednesday after gunmen killed six employees helping deliver emergency relief to a remote northern region hit by heavy snow storms.

ICRC suspends work in Afghanistan after 6 staff killed

GENEVA The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is putting its aid activities across Afghanistan "on hold" following the killing of six Afghan staff, a senior ICRC official said on Wednesday.

Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghan Supreme Court attack

KABUL Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court.

