Afghan girls fight prejudice with martial arts KABUL On a snowy mountaintop to the west of Kabul, a group of Afghan girls practice the flowing movements of Wushu, a sport developed from ancient Chinese kung fu martial arts, stretching and bending and slashing the air with bright swords.

Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of country: watchdog KABUL The Afghan government controls less than 60 percent of the country, a U.S. watchdog agency reported on Wednesday, after security forces retreated from many strongholds last year.

Austrian court sentences Afghan teenagers to prison over gang rape VIENNA An Austrian court sentenced three Afghan asylum seekers to prison on Tuesday over the gang-rape of a woman at a train station last year, a case that fueled debate over immigrants and security during the country's presidential election.

Afghan troops battle Taliban offensive in Helmand province LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Afghan forces said they were holding off a Taliban offensive in Helmand province on Tuesday, as reinforcements and air support arrived.

Powerful Afghan governor pushes for role on national stage KABUL Atta Mohammad Noor, one of Afghanistan's most powerful regional leaders, is in talks with President Ashraf Ghani to join the central government, a move that could shake up the country's politics ahead of elections scheduled for 2019.

Afghan Taliban's new chief replaces 24 'shadow' officials ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR, Pakistan The leader of the Afghan Taliban recently replaced "shadow" governors in 16 of the country's 34 provinces, as he sought to consolidate his influence over the insurgency, senior figures in the movement said this week.

Afghan vice-president's bodyguards face arrest over abuse case KABUL Afghan authorities ordered the arrest of nine bodyguards of Vice President Rashid Dostum on Tuesday, over allegations of sexual violence and torture of a political rival in a case that has caused deep alarm among Western allies of the Kabul government.

Russia says U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would worsen situation - Ifax MOSCOW Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that any decision by the United States to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan would worsen the situation in the country, Interfax news agency reported.