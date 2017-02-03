Oil pushes higher on Iran sanctions, jobs data NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after the United States imposed sanctions on some Iranian individuals and entities, days after the White House rebuked Tehran for a ballistic missile test.

Abadi fends off calls by Iran allies in Iraq to react to Trump travel ban BAGHDAD Iraq's prime minister has squashed a move by pro-Iranian factions in his government who wanted to retaliate against President Donald Trump's travel ban. The struggle shows the difficult position the Iraqi leader finds himself in – pulled between his most powerful neighbor and the United States under Trump. World, Iraq

U.S. sends Navy destroyer to patrol off Yemen amid Iran tensions: officials WASHINGTON The United States has sent a Navy destroyer to patrol off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran. World, Yemen

Iranians fear attacks and economic isolation as Trump gets tough ANKARA Many Iranians who dreamt of quiet, comfortable lives after a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 are starting to worry for the first time in decades they might be bombed in their own homes. Politics, Election 2016, World

Iranian refugee who sought asylum in Fiji deported back to PNG SYDNEY Authorities in Fiji on Friday deported an Iranian refugee who had used false documents to flee his home in the Pacific Ocean nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG), blaming safety fears and homelessness, two sources said. World, United Nations