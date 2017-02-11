Iran
Khamenei says Sweden has good name among Iranians
DUBAI Iran's supreme leader said on Saturday the United States and Western powers are regarded with suspicion in the Middle East because of their interference, but that Sweden has a good name among Iranians and is seen as a reputable economic partner.
Iran says holds eight foreigners planning attacks
DUBAI Iranian security forces have arrested eight hardline Sunni Islamists suspected of planning attacks to disrupt celebrations for Iran's Islamic revolution in the past week, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Saturday.
Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant 'Death to America': TV
ANKARA Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied on Friday to swear allegiance to their clerical leaders and reject U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice", state TV reported.
Analysis: Trump's hostility to help keep Iran's Rouhani in office, but make his life harder
ANKARA Donald Trump's bellicose rhetoric towards Iran now appears likely to help keep President Hassan Rouhani in office for another term, but will make it harder for the Iranian leader's team of moderates to govern.
Friday Morning Briefing: Trump's Mexican wall just got $9.6 billion more expensive
In a shift, President Donald Trump agreed to honor the “one China” policy during a phone call with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Trump angered Bejing in December by talking to the president of Taiwan and saying that the United States did not have to stick to the policy. The conversation comes after diplomatic sources in Bejing said China had been nervous about Xi being humiliated in the event that a call with Trump went wrong.
New Syrian jihadist alliance vows to step up attacks against army
AMMAN The head of a new alliance of Syrian Islamist factions, including a former affiliate of al Qaeda, has promised to escalate attacks against the Syrian army and its Iranian-backed allies with the goal of toppling President Bashar al-Assad.
EU top diplomat discusses Russia, Iran nuclear deal with Tillerson
WASHINGTON In their first meeting, the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke "at length" about terrorism, Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and Ukraine, the EU said in a statement.
White House weighs designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a proposal that could lead to potentially designating Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter.
Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
North Korea tests ballistic missile; U.S. to avoid escalation
SEOUL/WASHINGTON North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea early on Sunday, the first such test since U.S. President Donald Trump was elected, and his administration indicated that Washington would have a calibrated response to avoid escalating tensions.