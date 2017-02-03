Iran
Iran vows 'roaring missiles' if threatened, defies new sanctions
DUBAI A Revolutionary Guards commander said Iran would use its missiles if its security is under threat, as the elite force defied new U.S. sanctions on its missile programme by holding a military exercise on Saturday.
U.S. not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns: Mattis
TOKYO U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday he was not considering hiking the number of U.S. forces in the Middle East to address Iran's "misbehavior" at this time, but warned that the world would not ignore Iranian activities.
Oil pushes higher on Iran sanctions, jobs data
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after the United States imposed sanctions on some Iranian individuals and entities, days after the White House rebuked Tehran for a ballistic missile test.
Abadi fends off calls by Iran allies in Iraq to react to Trump travel ban
BAGHDAD Iraq's prime minister has squashed a move by pro-Iranian factions in his government who wanted to retaliate against President Donald Trump's travel ban. The struggle shows the difficult position the Iraqi leader finds himself in – pulled between his most powerful neighbor and the United States under Trump.
Trump may look to strengthen, not shred, Iran nuclear deal
WASHINGTON/ANKARA Instead of tearing up the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is exploring how to tighten its enforcement and renegotiate key terms, but it may prove impossible to get other major powers and Iran to consider revising the agreement.
Iran bans U.S. wrestlers in retaliation to Trump's visa ban - TV
Iran said on Friday it had barred a U.S. wrestling team from the Freestyle World Cup competition in retaliation for an executive order by President Donald Trump banning visas for Iranians, state television reported.
U.S. sends Navy destroyer to patrol off Yemen amid Iran tensions: officials
WASHINGTON The United States has sent a Navy destroyer to patrol off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
Iranians fear attacks and economic isolation as Trump gets tough
ANKARA Many Iranians who dreamt of quiet, comfortable lives after a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015 are starting to worry for the first time in decades they might be bombed in their own homes.
Iranian refugee who sought asylum in Fiji deported back to PNG
SYDNEY Authorities in Fiji on Friday deported an Iranian refugee who had used false documents to flee his home in the Pacific Ocean nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG), blaming safety fears and homelessness, two sources said.
Oil edges down as market downplays U.S.-Iran missile test dispute
NEW YORK Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, giving back early gains as traders grew less concerned about tensions between the United States and Iran.
Trump says U.S. will work to restore peace in Ukraine
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko the United States will work to restore peace along the border with Russia.