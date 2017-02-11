Iran says holds eight foreigners planning attacks DUBAI Iranian security forces have arrested eight hardline Sunni Islamists suspected of planning attacks to disrupt celebrations for Iran's Islamic revolution in the past week, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Saturday.

Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report DUBAI Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday. World, Russia, Syria

Hundreds of thousands rally in Iran against Trump, chant 'Death to America': TV ANKARA Hundreds of thousands of Iranians rallied on Friday to swear allegiance to their clerical leaders and reject U.S. President Donald Trump's warning that he had put the Islamic Republic "on notice", state TV reported. World, Davos

Friday Morning Briefing: Trump's Mexican wall just got $9.6 billion more expensive In a shift, President Donald Trump agreed to honor the “one China” policy during a phone call with China’s leader Xi Jinping. Trump angered Bejing in December by talking to the president of Taiwan and saying that the United States did not have to stick to the policy. The conversation comes after diplomatic sources in Bejing said China had been nervous about Xi being humiliated in the event that a call with Trump went wrong. China, Japan, Aerospace & Defense, Syria

New Syrian jihadist alliance vows to step up attacks against army AMMAN The head of a new alliance of Syrian Islamist factions, including a former affiliate of al Qaeda, has promised to escalate attacks against the Syrian army and its Iranian-backed allies with the goal of toppling President Bashar al-Assad. World, Syria

EU top diplomat discusses Russia, Iran nuclear deal with Tillerson WASHINGTON In their first meeting, the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke "at length" about terrorism, Russia, the Iran nuclear deal and Ukraine, the EU said in a statement. World, Russia