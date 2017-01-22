UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will stress the value of free trade and her support for the Iran nuclear deal when she meets U.S. President Donald Trump later this week, her spokeswoman said on Monday. Politics, Election 2016

Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city: officials ADEN, Yemen Yemeni army forces backed by Gulf Arabs fought their way into the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha on Monday, military officials said, pushing out Iran-allied Houthi militia. World, Yemen

Syrian rebels call on Russia to help defend ceasefire ASTANA A Syrian rebel group called on Russia to withstand pressure from Iran and the Syrian government to help ensure that a ceasefire agreed last month holds, the head of a delegation at peace talks told Reuters on Sunday. World, Russia, Syria

British-Iranian aid worker's five-year jail term upheld in Iran DUBAI An Iranian appeals court has confirmed a five-year jail sentence for British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on security charges, Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

Iran rescuers find three bodies at collapsed building, hopes for survivors fade DUBAI Iranian rescuers have removed three bodies from the rubble of a high-rise building in Tehran that collapsed after a fire, a fire department spokesman said on Saturday, as hopes of finding survivors trapped beneath the shopping mall were fading. World, Davos

ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent TOULOUSE Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday. Deals, Aerospace & Defense, Italy

Iran says 25 people still missing after building collapse ANKARA Iranian officials said on Friday that 25 people were still unaccounted for more than 24 hours after the collapse of a 17-storey commercial building in Tehran, in addition to 20 firefighters who died in the blaze, state TV reported. World, Davos

Tehran building collapse kills at least 20 firefighters: mayor ANKARA At least 20 firefighters were killed when a 17-storey Tehran commercial building collapsed on top of them as they tried to put out a blaze, Iranian state television quoted the city's mayor as saying on Thursday. World, Davos